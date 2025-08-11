News Today

[News Today] Dangerous nighttime diving

입력 2025.08.11 (16:40) 수정 2025.08.11 (16:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Ports and harbors in Jeju-do Island continue to see water play accidents, especially at night when safety oversight is minimal.

With unclear legal grounds for an outright ban, calls are growing for urgent measures to prevent further casualties.

[REPORT]
Late at night, young people including students crowd at a port.

It's a diving hot spot famous on social media.

People seem to stop while a boat sails by, but diving soon resumes.

It's hard to tell how deep the water is and there are underwater hazards like abandoned fishing gear, but that doesn't seem to deter the divers.

Warning signs banning diving and safety fences are practically ignored.

Kim Tae-su / Yongdam Port Security Guard
They dive while drunk, which is very dangerous. They can't see the fishing boats leave or return to port in the dark late at night.

Diving strictly banned in all areas.

During the day, local authorities are out advising people on safety.

They issue warnings for unauthorized use of the area under the Fishing Villages and Fishery Harbors Act.

But opinions differ on whether swimming can be considered unauthorized use, making it difficult to enforce an outright ban.

Yang Woo-cheon / Jeju City Gov't
With gaps in laws and regulations, we need to find measures, such as placing safety personnel at ports at night to prevent swimming.

Five people died and one was seriously injured while swimming or diving this summer in Jeju.

Among them, four casualties occurred at ports and harbors.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Dangerous nighttime diving
    • 입력 2025-08-11 16:40:50
    • 수정2025-08-11 16:42:07
    News Today

[LEAD]
Ports and harbors in Jeju-do Island continue to see water play accidents, especially at night when safety oversight is minimal.

With unclear legal grounds for an outright ban, calls are growing for urgent measures to prevent further casualties.

[REPORT]
Late at night, young people including students crowd at a port.

It's a diving hot spot famous on social media.

People seem to stop while a boat sails by, but diving soon resumes.

It's hard to tell how deep the water is and there are underwater hazards like abandoned fishing gear, but that doesn't seem to deter the divers.

Warning signs banning diving and safety fences are practically ignored.

Kim Tae-su / Yongdam Port Security Guard
They dive while drunk, which is very dangerous. They can't see the fishing boats leave or return to port in the dark late at night.

Diving strictly banned in all areas.

During the day, local authorities are out advising people on safety.

They issue warnings for unauthorized use of the area under the Fishing Villages and Fishery Harbors Act.

But opinions differ on whether swimming can be considered unauthorized use, making it difficult to enforce an outright ban.

Yang Woo-cheon / Jeju City Gov't
With gaps in laws and regulations, we need to find measures, such as placing safety personnel at ports at night to prevent swimming.

Five people died and one was seriously injured while swimming or diving this summer in Jeju.

Among them, four casualties occurred at ports and harbors.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법무부, 광복절 사면 발표…조국 등 정치인도 포함

법무부, 광복절 사면 발표…조국 등 정치인도 포함
[속보] 대통령실 “정치인 사면 각계 여러 의견 청취, 정치 복원 계기 되길”

[속보] 대통령실 “정치인 사면 각계 여러 의견 청취, 정치 복원 계기 되길”
[단독] 김건희 여사 인척집의 ‘고가시계’…구매자, 尹 대통령실 ‘로봇개’ 계약

[단독] 김건희 여사 인척집의 ‘고가시계’…구매자, 尹 대통령실 ‘로봇개’ 계약
‘김건희 목걸이’ 서희건설 압수수색…尹 재판 또 불출석

‘김건희 목걸이’ 서희건설 압수수색…尹 재판 또 불출석
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.