News 9

Pardon for integration, recovery

입력 2025.08.11 (23:52)

[Anchor]

As you have seen, this pardon includes a large number of politicians.

The presidential office stated that the decision was made after listening to opinions from various sectors and hopes it will serve as an opportunity for political restoration.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

The presidential office emphasized that this Liberation Day special pardon is a 'pardon for livelihood recovery' aimed at lowering heightened social tensions due to emergency martial law and revitalizing the stagnant economy.

However, it is unusual for a large number of politicians to be included in a pardon early in a president's term.

A total of 27 politicians and high-ranking officials are included in this pardon.

Former Presidents Lee Myung-bak, Park Geun-hye, Moon Jae-in, and Yoon Suk Yeol did not grant pardons to politicians in their first year in office.

The presidential office explained that this decision was the result of President Lee listening to and carefully considering opinions from various sectors.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "We hope this measure will serve as an opportunity for political restoration through dialogue and reconciliation."]

Regarding the controversial pardon of former representative Cho Kuk, it was revealed that there were requests from religious and political circles.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "It can be said that this is the result of careful consideration amid very intense and diverse social demands."]

There are analyses suggesting that the demands from the support base and the need to secure governance momentum through a coalition with the ruling party were also considered.

The presidential office also highlighted that figures close to President Lee, such as former Gyeonggi Province Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young, were excluded from the pardon list.

Additionally, they referred to the Rebuilding Korea Party as an opposition party, saying, "Considering whether it is ruling or opposition, it has far more opposition politicians."

The presidential office requested attention to the fact that a broad pardon and restoration were also granted to ordinary livelihood offenders and businesspeople.

There is a possibility that public opposition to the pardon could affect approval ratings, and considering this, President Lee is expected to deliver a unifying message at the Liberation Day national appointment ceremony.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

