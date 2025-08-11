News 9

Liberation Day pardons

[Anchor]

Over 2,000 people have been granted special pardons and reinstatements for Liberation Day.

This is the first pardon under the Lee Jae Myung government.

Included are former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk and his spouse, former lawmakers Youn Mee-hyang and Choe Kang-wook, and former Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon.

First, we have a report from Hyun Ye-seul.

[Report]

In the first special pardon for Liberation Day under the Lee Jae Myung government, 27 politicians and public officials from both ruling and opposition parties have been named.

The reasons cited were 'national unity' and 'harmony.'

[Jung Sung-ho/Minister of Justice: "(Using national unity as a driving force) to overcome the crisis of insurrection, we comprehensively considered the severity of crimes, contributions to the state, etc., and included 27 major public officials and politicians in the pardon list."]

Included are former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, who received a confirmed prison sentence for charges related to his children's college entrance exam fraud, and his spouse Chung Kyung-sim, a former professor at Dongyang University.

From the pro-government camp, former lawmakers Choe Kang-wook and Youn Mee-hyang, former Minister of Environment Kim Eun-kyung, and former Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon are among those pardoned, while from the opposition camp, former lawmakers Hong Moon-jong, Jeong Chan-min, and Shim Hak-bong are also included.

In the business sector, former SK Networks Chairman Choi Shin-won, who faced charges of breach of trust and embezzlement, and former head of Samsung Group's Future Strategy Office Choi Gee-sung, along with former deputy head Chang Choong-ki and former head of external cooperation Park Sang-jin, who were convicted of bribery related to the Choi Soon-sil scandal, have also been pardoned and reinstated.

Including these individuals, a total of 2,188 people have been included in the special pardon, which also encompasses inmates raising young children in prison, those over 70 years old, and union members punished for illegal activities during union activities.

Additionally, special reduction measures will be implemented for over 830,000 individuals subject to administrative sanctions, such as for driving licenses.

The Ministry of Justice, which finalized the pardon list a day earlier than scheduled, stated that it focused on national unity and economic revitalization.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

