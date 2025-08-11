News 9

Parties split on pardons

2025.08.11

[Anchor]

Along with the announcement of this special pardon, the Democratic Party and other pro-government factions expressed their respect for President Lee Jae Myung's decision.

On the other hand, the People Power Party criticized it, stating that it would become a dark history of abuse of the pardon power.

Reporter Choi Yu-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party evaluated this pardon as a "restoration of honor for victims of political prosecution."

They believe it is only natural for those who suffered from the prosecution's excessive investigations and indictments to regain their honor.

[Park Soo-hyun/Democratic Party Senior Spokesperson: "As a government that must end the insurrection, we want to restore the lives and honor of the victims who suffered from the brutal repression investigations of the prosecution..."]

Acknowledging that there will be both 'support' and 'criticism' regarding the controversy over the pardon of politicians, they stated they would listen to all voices with humility.

The Rebuilding Korea Party, under an acting leader for eight months, welcomed the pardon of former leader Cho Kuk.

[Kim Seon-min/Acting Leader of Rebuilding Korea Party: "Thank you for the President's thoughtful decision. I hope it will be an opportunity for comfort and unity."]

They expressed that the success of the Lee Jae Myung government has gained momentum for reforms and pledged to complete five major reforms, including prosecutorial reform.

The People Power Party criticized it as the worst political pardon that tarnished the significance of the 80th anniversary of liberation.

They pointed out that the pardon of former leader Cho Kuk was a "reward for regime change," and the pardon of former lawmaker Yoon Mi-hyang was an "emotional challenge to the people."

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "This Liberation Day special pardon, carried out with arrogance and self-righteousness, will be recorded as a dark history of the President's abuse of pardon power."]

The Reform Party stated that it was "receiving a bill from the movement," and called it "mockery rather than national unity."

The progressive Justice Party also expressed opposition, stating that the pardon undermines the standards of 'fairness' and 'responsibility.'

Civic groups also pointed out that it "causes social controversy and division" and described it as an "inappropriate pardon that ignores the concerns of the people."

This is KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.

