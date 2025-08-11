Daegu fire kills 3

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Police have launched a full investigation into the apartment fire in Daegu yesterday (8.10) that claimed the lives of three family members.



With the front door blocked by furniture and multiple candles and matches found at the scene, authorities are focusing on the possibility of arson from inside the home.



Park Jun-woo reports.



[Report]



Charred dressers are stacked in front of the apartment’s entrance.



Early yesterday morning, a fire broke out in this apartment, killing teenage siblings. Their mother, in her 40s, died after falling from the first floor.



When firefighters arrived, furniture was blocking the entrance from the inside, delaying their access.



[Apartment Management Office Official/Voice Altered: “The firefighter said, ‘A lot of things were piled up in front of the entrance, which made it take longer to get inside.’”]



Police and fire authorities, who carried out a forensic inspection, identified four points of origin for the fire in the bedroom and living room. Multiple candles and matches were also found.



Nearby, dozens of books tied with string were discovered.



At the time of the fire, the husband was on a night shift and is believed to have returned after the blaze was extinguished.



Police are focusing on the possibility of arson from inside the apartment, citing the lack of evidence of forced entry.



[Seo Yoon-jae/Chief of Criminal Affairs, Daegu Dongbu Police Station: “No evidence suggests the husband was involved, and there were no signs of forced entry or anything pointing to him as the suspect.”]



The family was not classified as low-income or such, meaning they were not receiving government welfare benefits.



[Daegu Dong-gu Office Official/Voice Altered: “We first checked whether they were low-income or registered as disabled, but that wasn’t the case.”]



Police are working to determine the cause of death of the siblings while planning a second on-site inspection to uncover the exact cause of the fire.



This is KBS News, Park Jun-woo.



