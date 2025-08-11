[Exclusive]Watch gift allegations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been learned that during a raid on a relative of former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, where necklaces she wore during her NATO trip were found, the special counsel team also discovered boxes and warranty papers for luxury foreign-brand watches.



The buyer of one of these watches was identified as a businessman.



He claims he simply purchased it on her behalf because she said she needed one for her trip — insisting it was not a bribe.



Bae Ji-hyun reports exclusively.



[Report]



During the raid on a relative of Kim Keon-hee, investigators found a box for a luxury women’s watch.



The watch itself was missing, but its authenticity certificate remained.



The special counsel recently confirmed that businessman A had purchased the watch and summoned him for questioning.



A testified that he bought the watch himself and handed it over to Kim’s side.



A told KBS that around May or June 2022, shortly after former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s inauguration, he met Kim in person at the office of Covana Contents.



At that meeting, Kim reportedly said she would need a watch for overseas trips like her NATO visit and asked him to buy one.



[A/Watch Buyer: “She said she was going abroad and needed a watch. I said, fine, I can get it cheaper, so I’ll buy it for you. That’s how it happened.”]



He claimed it was a simple “proxy purchase,” not a bribe.



Although the timing was just before her NATO trip, he said the watch was custom-ordered and only delivered to her in September.



He added that the watch, officially priced in the 50-million-won range, was purchased at a discount — in the 30-million-won range — because he was a VIP customer of the brand.



A also said that when arranging the delivery, he communicated with Kim’s side via a caller-ID-blocked phone, which he suspected was a secure line.



[A/Watch Buyer: “The contact came through (administrative aide) Yoo Kyung-ok. (So the request for the watch also came through Yoo Kyung-ok?) Yes. And that’s when I met the First Lady.”]



However, A did not answer when asked whether Kim’s side had reimbursed him for the purchase.



This is Bae Ji-hyun, KBS News.



