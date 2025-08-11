Martial law vote block under probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special investigation team for the insurrection is investigating the situation immediately after the declaration of emergency martial law by calling in members of the People Power Party, including Representative Cho Kyoung-tae, as witnesses.



They are looking into whether the leadership gathered the members at the party headquarters to obstruct the vote to lift the martial law.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



Immediately after the declaration of emergency martial law last year, Choo Kyung-ho, the floor leader of the People Power Party, called the members to the 'National Assembly' for an emergency general meeting.



However, just six minutes later, the location was changed to 'party headquarters', then back to 'National Assembly', and again to 'party headquarters', repeating this three times.



Ultimately, only 18 out of 108 members of the People Power Party participated in the vote to lift the martial law.



The special investigation team is investigating whether former floor leader Choo intentionally obstructed the members' participation in the vote, treating the members of the People Power Party as witnesses.



[Kim Ye-ji/Member of the People Power Party: "They called us to the third floor of the central party headquarters, and that was crossed over several times. So there seems to have been some confusion."]



In particular, they have secured records of a phone call lasting over seven minutes between former floor leader Choo and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and are investigating whether there were any 'interference instructions from the president'.



[Cho Kyoung-tae/Member of the People Power Party: "There are some people who were in contact with floor leader Choo at that time and those who actively urged us to come to the party headquarters on Telegram, and I think they should be investigated."]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has failed to appear in court for the insurrection leader charges four times in a row.



The court explained that the Seoul Detention Center stated it was 'difficult to summon him considering concerns about accidents and human rights issues'.



The special investigation team requested the issuance of a 'warrant for his appearance', but the court decided to proceed with a 'trial in absentia' without former President Yoon.



However, it stated that the disadvantages resulting from his absence will be borne by former President Yoon.



This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.



