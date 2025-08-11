News 9

Martial law vote block under probe

입력 2025.08.11 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The special investigation team for the insurrection is investigating the situation immediately after the declaration of emergency martial law by calling in members of the People Power Party, including Representative Cho Kyoung-tae, as witnesses.

They are looking into whether the leadership gathered the members at the party headquarters to obstruct the vote to lift the martial law.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

Immediately after the declaration of emergency martial law last year, Choo Kyung-ho, the floor leader of the People Power Party, called the members to the 'National Assembly' for an emergency general meeting.

However, just six minutes later, the location was changed to 'party headquarters', then back to 'National Assembly', and again to 'party headquarters', repeating this three times.

Ultimately, only 18 out of 108 members of the People Power Party participated in the vote to lift the martial law.

The special investigation team is investigating whether former floor leader Choo intentionally obstructed the members' participation in the vote, treating the members of the People Power Party as witnesses.

[Kim Ye-ji/Member of the People Power Party: "They called us to the third floor of the central party headquarters, and that was crossed over several times. So there seems to have been some confusion."]

In particular, they have secured records of a phone call lasting over seven minutes between former floor leader Choo and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and are investigating whether there were any 'interference instructions from the president'.

[Cho Kyoung-tae/Member of the People Power Party: "There are some people who were in contact with floor leader Choo at that time and those who actively urged us to come to the party headquarters on Telegram, and I think they should be investigated."]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has failed to appear in court for the insurrection leader charges four times in a row.

The court explained that the Seoul Detention Center stated it was 'difficult to summon him considering concerns about accidents and human rights issues'.

The special investigation team requested the issuance of a 'warrant for his appearance', but the court decided to proceed with a 'trial in absentia' without former President Yoon.

However, it stated that the disadvantages resulting from his absence will be borne by former President Yoon.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Martial law vote block under probe
    • 입력 2025-08-11 23:52:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

The special investigation team for the insurrection is investigating the situation immediately after the declaration of emergency martial law by calling in members of the People Power Party, including Representative Cho Kyoung-tae, as witnesses.

They are looking into whether the leadership gathered the members at the party headquarters to obstruct the vote to lift the martial law.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

Immediately after the declaration of emergency martial law last year, Choo Kyung-ho, the floor leader of the People Power Party, called the members to the 'National Assembly' for an emergency general meeting.

However, just six minutes later, the location was changed to 'party headquarters', then back to 'National Assembly', and again to 'party headquarters', repeating this three times.

Ultimately, only 18 out of 108 members of the People Power Party participated in the vote to lift the martial law.

The special investigation team is investigating whether former floor leader Choo intentionally obstructed the members' participation in the vote, treating the members of the People Power Party as witnesses.

[Kim Ye-ji/Member of the People Power Party: "They called us to the third floor of the central party headquarters, and that was crossed over several times. So there seems to have been some confusion."]

In particular, they have secured records of a phone call lasting over seven minutes between former floor leader Choo and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and are investigating whether there were any 'interference instructions from the president'.

[Cho Kyoung-tae/Member of the People Power Party: "There are some people who were in contact with floor leader Choo at that time and those who actively urged us to come to the party headquarters on Telegram, and I think they should be investigated."]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has failed to appear in court for the insurrection leader charges four times in a row.

The court explained that the Seoul Detention Center stated it was 'difficult to summon him considering concerns about accidents and human rights issues'.

The special investigation team requested the issuance of a 'warrant for his appearance', but the court decided to proceed with a 'trial in absentia' without former President Yoon.

However, it stated that the disadvantages resulting from his absence will be borne by former President Yoon.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조국 부부·윤미향·조희연·최강욱 ‘광복절 특사’…<br>李 대통령, 2188명 사면 재가

조국 부부·윤미향·조희연·최강욱 ‘광복절 특사’…李 대통령, 2188명 사면 재가
여 “정치검찰 피해자 명예회복” …야 “사면권 남용 흑역사”

여 “정치검찰 피해자 명예회복” …야 “사면권 남용 흑역사”
[단독]김 여사 인척집 ‘고가시계’ …구매자는 “김 여사 요청으로 구입…비화폰 연락”

[단독]김 여사 인척집 ‘고가시계’ …구매자는 “김 여사 요청으로 구입…비화폰 연락”
“계엄 후 ‘당사로 오라’ 문자”…조경태·김예지 참고인 조사

“계엄 후 ‘당사로 오라’ 문자”…조경태·김예지 참고인 조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.