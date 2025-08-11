News 9

NATO necklace bribery probe

[Anchor]

In connection with the so-called NATO trip necklace, the special counsel team today (8.11) raided the headquarters of Seohee Construction.

Investigators suspect that the company gave the necklace to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee shortly after former President Yoon’s election victory.

Lee Hyung-kwan reports.

[Report]

Early in the morning, special counsel investigators entered Seohee Construction’s headquarters.

[Investigator from the Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Team: “In any case, we’ve notified you, so we’re going in. We’ll wait in front of the chairman’s office.”]

The raid targeted Chairman Lee Bong-gwan’s office as well as the office of his chief secretary, identified as Choi.

The warrant specified suspicions of “offering a bribe” to Kim Keon-hee.

The special counsel confirmed that Choi purchased a necklace — the same model as the so-called “NATO trip necklace” — worth about 60 million won right after the March 2022 presidential election.

["Did you obtain materials related to the necklace worn by Kim Keon-hee?” …]

Investigators are also looking into whether Choi bought the necklace using department store gift certificates to disguise the payment — suspecting possible money laundering.

The team is probing any connection between the necklace and the June 2022 appointment of Chairman Lee’s son-in-law, former prosecutor Park Sung-geun, as chief secretary to then–Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Last month, at the home of one of Kim’s relatives, investigators found the “NATO trip necklace.” Kim’s side explained it was an imitation purchased between 2005 and 2007 as a gift for her mother.

However, the product model was confirmed to have been released in 2015 — making it impossible for the imitation to predate the genuine item. The special counsel is therefore looking into whether Kim may have swapped the item.

Kim’s side has stated they have “no knowledge” of any allegations related to Seohee Construction.

This is Lee Hyung-kwan, KBS News.

