Jeon Han-gil faces discipline

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has initiated disciplinary procedures against Jeon Han-gil, who caused a disturbance during the party's joint speech event.



With expulsion being mentioned, the party's Central Ethics Committee plans to decide on the level of discipline on the 14th.



Mr. Jeon has responded by claiming that he is the victim.



Kim Min-hyuk reports.



[Report]



["Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!"]



During the joint speech event of the People Power Party held on the 8th, former Korean history instructor Jeon Han-gil shouted "traitor" at candidate Kim Geun-sik, who had defamed him.



In light of the controversy over disrupting the party convention, the People Power Party has banned Mr. Jeon from attending future party conventions and has begun disciplinary procedures.



The party's Central Ethics Committee has requested Mr. Jeon to submit explanatory materials and plans to hold a meeting on the 14th to decide on the level of discipline.



[Yeo Sang-won/Chairman of the Central Ethics Committee of the People Power Party: "Shouting 'traitor' just because you don't like something disregards democratic procedures..."]



With expulsion being mentioned as the highest level of discipline according to party rules, the leadership has urged for a prompt decision.



[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "It is judged that the nature of the crime is very serious, as he openly incited collective jeering and shouting."]



The party's election management committee also expressed strong regret and warned that severe measures would be taken if such incidents recur.



Mr. Jeon has pushed back against this.



He has submitted a request for disciplinary action against candidate Kim Geun-sik, who defamed him.



[Jeon Han-gil/Former Korean History Instructor: "The pro-Japanese faction ultimately does not want to be called traitors, so they plan to isolate me and many People Power Party members, forcing us out of the party..."]



He stated that he would attend the second joint speech event scheduled to be held in Busan tomorrow (Aug. 12).



Voices supporting Mr. Jeon have also continued.



Four 'anti-impeachment' Supreme Council candidates appeared in a conservative YouTube debate with Mr. Jeon, criticizing the party's disciplinary talks as unjust.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



