News 9

Lawmaker stock probe raid

입력 2025.08.11 (23:52)

[Anchor]

Police today (8.11) raided the National Assembly office of lawmaker Lee Choon-suak, who is under suspicion of engaging in stock transactions under borrowed names.

Less than a week after forming a large investigation team, police have already carried out raids at eight locations, accelerating the probe.

Moon Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

Police officers arrived at the National Assembly Members’ Office Building.

They came to search the office of lawmaker Lee Choon-suak, who is facing allegations of stock transactions under borrowed names.

[Lee Choon-suak’s Office Staff/Voice Altered: “The lawyer will arrive before 11 o’clock, so please wait a bit. (Then we can go inside...) No, no. Please wait out front.”]

Following this exchange, the search began and lasted four and a half hours.

On Aug. 7, police set up a dedicated 25-member task force. Over the weekend, they questioned complainants and searched eight locations, including Lee’s constituency office and home, pushing the investigation forward.

The first key issue to clarify is whether the alleged transactions were actually under borrowed names.

Lee has denied the accusations, but his Democratic Party considered the suspicion credible.

[Han Dong-su/Chair, Democratic Party Ethics Panel/Aug. 7: “The act in question violates the duty of diligence for an elected official and could constitute a breach of the Real Name Financial Transactions Act. We judge this to be a very serious violation.”]

Investigators are expected to start by identifying the actual users of the relevant mobile phones.

The timing of the stock purchases is also critical.

Lee and his aide, Cha, served on the Economic Division 2 of the presidential policy planning committee, launched in June, working on AI policy.

On Aug. 4, the government announced a list of “national representative AI” companies — the key question is whether Lee and Cha bought stocks beforehand, using undisclosed information.

Police have barred the two from leaving the country and obtained their securities transaction records. After analyzing the seized materials, they plan to summon both for questioning.

This is Moon Ye-seul, KBS News.

