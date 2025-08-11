News 9

S. Korea, Vietnam pledge $150B trade

입력 2025.08.11 (23:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (8.11), a summit between South Korea and Vietnam was held in Seoul.

The two leaders adopted a joint statement to strengthen economic cooperation and agreed to work toward achieving $150 billion in trade by 2030.

Son Seo-young reports.

[Report]

To Lam, Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, is visiting South Korea for a three-night, four-day schedule.

This is the first state visit since the new government was established.

President Lee and Secretary General To Lam reaffirmed the friendly relations between the two countries during the summit and agreed to work toward cooperation in the economic sector.

[Lee Jae Myung/President: "Vietnam is a very important neighbor to the Republic of Korea, both in terms of trade and security."]

[To Lam/Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam: "We will continue to value our relationship with Korea and hope that bilateral cooperation will develop in a newer, more progressive, effective, and sustainable direction."]

The two leaders then adopted a joint statement to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in large-scale infrastructure projects such as nuclear power, high-speed rail, and new city development.

[Lee Jae Myung/President: "We agreed to strengthen our efforts to achieve the trade target of $150 billion by 2030."]

[To Lam/Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam: "We agreed to promote cooperation on a joint production network base, and Vietnam welcomes Korean companies expanding investment in Vietnam in connection with technology cooperation."]

The state dinner was held at the Blue House State Guest House, with the heads of major Korean conglomerates such as SK, Hyundai Motor, LG, and Lotte in attendance, along with popular sports and cultural figures from Vietnam.

Earlier, First Lady Kim Hea Kyung visited the National Museum of Korea with Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of Secretary General To Lam, and spent time building friendship under the theme of K-culture.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • S. Korea, Vietnam pledge $150B trade
    • 입력 2025-08-11 23:59:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (8.11), a summit between South Korea and Vietnam was held in Seoul.

The two leaders adopted a joint statement to strengthen economic cooperation and agreed to work toward achieving $150 billion in trade by 2030.

Son Seo-young reports.

[Report]

To Lam, Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, is visiting South Korea for a three-night, four-day schedule.

This is the first state visit since the new government was established.

President Lee and Secretary General To Lam reaffirmed the friendly relations between the two countries during the summit and agreed to work toward cooperation in the economic sector.

[Lee Jae Myung/President: "Vietnam is a very important neighbor to the Republic of Korea, both in terms of trade and security."]

[To Lam/Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam: "We will continue to value our relationship with Korea and hope that bilateral cooperation will develop in a newer, more progressive, effective, and sustainable direction."]

The two leaders then adopted a joint statement to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in large-scale infrastructure projects such as nuclear power, high-speed rail, and new city development.

[Lee Jae Myung/President: "We agreed to strengthen our efforts to achieve the trade target of $150 billion by 2030."]

[To Lam/Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam: "We agreed to promote cooperation on a joint production network base, and Vietnam welcomes Korean companies expanding investment in Vietnam in connection with technology cooperation."]

The state dinner was held at the Blue House State Guest House, with the heads of major Korean conglomerates such as SK, Hyundai Motor, LG, and Lotte in attendance, along with popular sports and cultural figures from Vietnam.

Earlier, First Lady Kim Hea Kyung visited the National Museum of Korea with Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of Secretary General To Lam, and spent time building friendship under the theme of K-culture.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조국 부부·윤미향·조희연·최강욱 ‘광복절 특사’…<br>李 대통령, 2188명 사면 재가

조국 부부·윤미향·조희연·최강욱 ‘광복절 특사’…李 대통령, 2188명 사면 재가
여 “정치검찰 피해자 명예회복” …야 “사면권 남용 흑역사”

여 “정치검찰 피해자 명예회복” …야 “사면권 남용 흑역사”
[단독]김 여사 인척집 ‘고가시계’ …구매자는 “김 여사 요청으로 구입…비화폰 연락”

[단독]김 여사 인척집 ‘고가시계’ …구매자는 “김 여사 요청으로 구입…비화폰 연락”
“계엄 후 ‘당사로 오라’ 문자”…조경태·김예지 참고인 조사

“계엄 후 ‘당사로 오라’ 문자”…조경태·김예지 참고인 조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.