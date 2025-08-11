S. Korea, Vietnam pledge $150B trade

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (8.11), a summit between South Korea and Vietnam was held in Seoul.



The two leaders adopted a joint statement to strengthen economic cooperation and agreed to work toward achieving $150 billion in trade by 2030.



Son Seo-young reports.



[Report]



To Lam, Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, is visiting South Korea for a three-night, four-day schedule.



This is the first state visit since the new government was established.



President Lee and Secretary General To Lam reaffirmed the friendly relations between the two countries during the summit and agreed to work toward cooperation in the economic sector.



[Lee Jae Myung/President: "Vietnam is a very important neighbor to the Republic of Korea, both in terms of trade and security."]



[To Lam/Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam: "We will continue to value our relationship with Korea and hope that bilateral cooperation will develop in a newer, more progressive, effective, and sustainable direction."]



The two leaders then adopted a joint statement to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership.



They agreed to strengthen cooperation in large-scale infrastructure projects such as nuclear power, high-speed rail, and new city development.



[Lee Jae Myung/President: "We agreed to strengthen our efforts to achieve the trade target of $150 billion by 2030."]



[To Lam/Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam: "We agreed to promote cooperation on a joint production network base, and Vietnam welcomes Korean companies expanding investment in Vietnam in connection with technology cooperation."]



The state dinner was held at the Blue House State Guest House, with the heads of major Korean conglomerates such as SK, Hyundai Motor, LG, and Lotte in attendance, along with popular sports and cultural figures from Vietnam.



Earlier, First Lady Kim Hea Kyung visited the National Museum of Korea with Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of Secretary General To Lam, and spent time building friendship under the theme of K-culture.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



