News 9

Yes24 hit by ransomware again

입력 2025.08.12 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Korea's largest online bookstore Yes24 was attacked by hackers again today (Aug. 11), resulting in a 7-hour outage.

With the same situation repeating just two months later, there are concerns about Yes24's response capabilities.

Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the details.

[Report]

When trying to access the 'Yes24' website, only a message saying 'Cannot connect' appears.

The smartphone app is experiencing the same issue.

All services of 'Yes24', including book orders and ticket reservations, were suspended around 4:40 AM today.

The company later released a statement admitting that it had been attacked by ransomware.

They explained, "We urgently blocked the system and are quickly recovering using backup data."

It was stated that it has not been confirmed whether the attack was carried out by the same group of hackers that attacked in June.

Yes24 reported the hacking incident to the Korea Internet & Security Agency, and announced that services were normalized around 11:30 AM, approximately 7 hours after the attack.

The issue is that Yes24 was hacked again in the same manner, leading experts to question whether there are problems with backup data management.

[Yeom Heung-ryeol/Professor of Information Security at Soonchunhyang University: "The blocking function is supposed to prevent hackers from entering at all, so it seems that the blocking was not done properly, and intrusion detection also seems to have failed. The fact that it has recurred..."]

The number of reported cyber incidents, including hacking, surged by 15% in the first half of this year.

In particular, over 40% of the reported cases involve infections of backup systems as well.

Experts emphasize that while having a backup system for recovery is important, as ransomware attacks are becoming more sophisticated, applying the latest security patches and conducting regular training are also necessary.

This is KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yes24 hit by ransomware again
    • 입력 2025-08-12 00:08:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Korea's largest online bookstore Yes24 was attacked by hackers again today (Aug. 11), resulting in a 7-hour outage.

With the same situation repeating just two months later, there are concerns about Yes24's response capabilities.

Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the details.

[Report]

When trying to access the 'Yes24' website, only a message saying 'Cannot connect' appears.

The smartphone app is experiencing the same issue.

All services of 'Yes24', including book orders and ticket reservations, were suspended around 4:40 AM today.

The company later released a statement admitting that it had been attacked by ransomware.

They explained, "We urgently blocked the system and are quickly recovering using backup data."

It was stated that it has not been confirmed whether the attack was carried out by the same group of hackers that attacked in June.

Yes24 reported the hacking incident to the Korea Internet & Security Agency, and announced that services were normalized around 11:30 AM, approximately 7 hours after the attack.

The issue is that Yes24 was hacked again in the same manner, leading experts to question whether there are problems with backup data management.

[Yeom Heung-ryeol/Professor of Information Security at Soonchunhyang University: "The blocking function is supposed to prevent hackers from entering at all, so it seems that the blocking was not done properly, and intrusion detection also seems to have failed. The fact that it has recurred..."]

The number of reported cyber incidents, including hacking, surged by 15% in the first half of this year.

In particular, over 40% of the reported cases involve infections of backup systems as well.

Experts emphasize that while having a backup system for recovery is important, as ransomware attacks are becoming more sophisticated, applying the latest security patches and conducting regular training are also necessary.

This is KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.
황정호
황정호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조국 부부·윤미향·조희연·최강욱 ‘광복절 특사’…<br>李 대통령, 2188명 사면 재가

조국 부부·윤미향·조희연·최강욱 ‘광복절 특사’…李 대통령, 2188명 사면 재가
여 “정치검찰 피해자 명예회복” …야 “사면권 남용 흑역사”

여 “정치검찰 피해자 명예회복” …야 “사면권 남용 흑역사”
[단독]김 여사 인척집 ‘고가시계’ …구매자는 “김 여사 요청으로 구입…비화폰 연락”

[단독]김 여사 인척집 ‘고가시계’ …구매자는 “김 여사 요청으로 구입…비화폰 연락”
“계엄 후 ‘당사로 오라’ 문자”…조경태·김예지 참고인 조사

“계엄 후 ‘당사로 오라’ 문자”…조경태·김예지 참고인 조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.