Yes24 hit by ransomware again

[Anchor]



Korea's largest online bookstore Yes24 was attacked by hackers again today (Aug. 11), resulting in a 7-hour outage.



With the same situation repeating just two months later, there are concerns about Yes24's response capabilities.



Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the details.



[Report]



When trying to access the 'Yes24' website, only a message saying 'Cannot connect' appears.



The smartphone app is experiencing the same issue.



All services of 'Yes24', including book orders and ticket reservations, were suspended around 4:40 AM today.



The company later released a statement admitting that it had been attacked by ransomware.



They explained, "We urgently blocked the system and are quickly recovering using backup data."



It was stated that it has not been confirmed whether the attack was carried out by the same group of hackers that attacked in June.



Yes24 reported the hacking incident to the Korea Internet & Security Agency, and announced that services were normalized around 11:30 AM, approximately 7 hours after the attack.



The issue is that Yes24 was hacked again in the same manner, leading experts to question whether there are problems with backup data management.



[Yeom Heung-ryeol/Professor of Information Security at Soonchunhyang University: "The blocking function is supposed to prevent hackers from entering at all, so it seems that the blocking was not done properly, and intrusion detection also seems to have failed. The fact that it has recurred..."]



The number of reported cyber incidents, including hacking, surged by 15% in the first half of this year.



In particular, over 40% of the reported cases involve infections of backup systems as well.



Experts emphasize that while having a backup system for recovery is important, as ransomware attacks are becoming more sophisticated, applying the latest security patches and conducting regular training are also necessary.



This is KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.



