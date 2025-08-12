News 9

Nvidia, AMD to share profits with U.S.

입력 2025.08.12 (00:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

U.S. chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have reportedly agreed to hand over part of the profits they earn from selling semiconductors to China to the U.S. government.

The payment is in exchange for being granted permission to sell semiconductors to China.

It appears there are no exceptions to the pressure-and-deal tactics of President Trump.

This is Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

The Financial Times reported that Nvidia and AMD signed a contract with the Trump administration as they received permission to resume exports to China.

They agreed to pay 15% of the profits earned from selling semiconductors to China to the government.

Nvidia effectively acknowledged the arrangement, stating that it “complies with the rules set by the U.S. government for participating in the global market.”

In June, the U.S. had agreed to ease export controls on AI chips by companies like Nvidia as part of trade talks with China, but export licenses were only granted on Aug. 8.

Two days before the approval, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with President Trump, fueling speculation that the deal was struck then.

[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce/Aug. 7: "He had Jensen Wang from Nvidia, Tim Cook yesterday, both in his office talking and he set tariffs to bring semiconductor manufacturing to America."]

Having the government take a share of profits in exchange for an export license is unprecedented.

Analysts say it illustrates Trump’s signature negotiating style: “If you want to do business with America, invest in America.”

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Mar. 2025:"You know, there are no tariffs if you make your product in America.”]

However, critics argue it is questionable to approve sales when the exported chips could be used to bolster China’s military capabilities, even if it brings profit.

For President Trump, markets, technology, and even strategic materials appear to be negotiable assets.

There are also concerns that this approach could be applied to other companies seeking to do business with the U.S.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Nvidia, AMD to share profits with U.S.
    • 입력 2025-08-12 00:23:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

U.S. chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have reportedly agreed to hand over part of the profits they earn from selling semiconductors to China to the U.S. government.

The payment is in exchange for being granted permission to sell semiconductors to China.

It appears there are no exceptions to the pressure-and-deal tactics of President Trump.

This is Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

The Financial Times reported that Nvidia and AMD signed a contract with the Trump administration as they received permission to resume exports to China.

They agreed to pay 15% of the profits earned from selling semiconductors to China to the government.

Nvidia effectively acknowledged the arrangement, stating that it “complies with the rules set by the U.S. government for participating in the global market.”

In June, the U.S. had agreed to ease export controls on AI chips by companies like Nvidia as part of trade talks with China, but export licenses were only granted on Aug. 8.

Two days before the approval, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with President Trump, fueling speculation that the deal was struck then.

[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce/Aug. 7: "He had Jensen Wang from Nvidia, Tim Cook yesterday, both in his office talking and he set tariffs to bring semiconductor manufacturing to America."]

Having the government take a share of profits in exchange for an export license is unprecedented.

Analysts say it illustrates Trump’s signature negotiating style: “If you want to do business with America, invest in America.”

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Mar. 2025:"You know, there are no tariffs if you make your product in America.”]

However, critics argue it is questionable to approve sales when the exported chips could be used to bolster China’s military capabilities, even if it brings profit.

For President Trump, markets, technology, and even strategic materials appear to be negotiable assets.

There are also concerns that this approach could be applied to other companies seeking to do business with the U.S.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조국 부부·윤미향·조희연·최강욱 ‘광복절 특사’…<br>李 대통령, 2188명 사면 재가

조국 부부·윤미향·조희연·최강욱 ‘광복절 특사’…李 대통령, 2188명 사면 재가
여 “정치검찰 피해자 명예회복” …야 “사면권 남용 흑역사”

여 “정치검찰 피해자 명예회복” …야 “사면권 남용 흑역사”
[단독]김 여사 인척집 ‘고가시계’ …구매자는 “김 여사 요청으로 구입…비화폰 연락”

[단독]김 여사 인척집 ‘고가시계’ …구매자는 “김 여사 요청으로 구입…비화폰 연락”
“계엄 후 ‘당사로 오라’ 문자”…조경태·김예지 참고인 조사

“계엄 후 ‘당사로 오라’ 문자”…조경태·김예지 참고인 조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.