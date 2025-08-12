News 9

U.S., Russia to meet on Ukraine

입력 2025.08.12 (01:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The leaders of the United States and Russia will meet in Alaska on the 15th to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war.

President Trump has stated that "some Ukrainian territory could be exchanged" regarding the conditions for ending the war.

There are discussions about transferring some of the Ukrainian territory currently under Russian military occupation back to Russia.

However, Ukraine itself is notably absent from these discussions.

The new borders could be drawn by the great powers without the involvement of the parties directly affected.

U.S. Vice President Vance has announced plans for a trilateral meeting that includes Ukraine, but there are predictions that the U.S. and Russia will first reach an agreement and then push it forward.

This is a report from Paris by correspondent Ahn Da-young.

[Report]

While Vice President Vance mentioned a 'trilateral meeting,' he did not provide specific details on when, where, or how it would take place.

There are rumors that Ukrainian President Zelensky may also participate in the trilateral meeting in Alaska, but the priority remains on the U.S.-Russia bilateral talks.

[JD Vance/U.S. Vice President: "One of the most important log jams is that Vladimir Putin said he would never sit down with Zelensky, the head of Ukraine and the president has now got that to change."]

There is a possibility that the U.S. and Russian leaders could agree on territorial exchanges first and then pressure Ukraine to accept it in a 'trilateral meeting.'

This is a scenario that would be difficult for Ukraine, which has already suffered significant losses over more than three years of war.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together with Ukraine, and only together."]

To prevent this in advance, another party, Europe, is also taking action.

Excluded from discussions so far, Europe has invited President Zelensky to Alaska and has strongly demanded that they be included in the ceasefire agreement discussions with the U.S.

An emergency meeting at the European Union level has also been convened to respond proactively to the possibility of an agreement on territorial exchanges.

However, within Europe, there is a prevailing sentiment that the meeting between Putin and Trump signifies the end of the game.

Even if a place is made for Ukraine and Europe, the outlook is that they will only be sidelined.

This is KBS News Ahn Da-young reporting from Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S., Russia to meet on Ukraine
    • 입력 2025-08-12 01:09:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

The leaders of the United States and Russia will meet in Alaska on the 15th to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war.

President Trump has stated that "some Ukrainian territory could be exchanged" regarding the conditions for ending the war.

There are discussions about transferring some of the Ukrainian territory currently under Russian military occupation back to Russia.

However, Ukraine itself is notably absent from these discussions.

The new borders could be drawn by the great powers without the involvement of the parties directly affected.

U.S. Vice President Vance has announced plans for a trilateral meeting that includes Ukraine, but there are predictions that the U.S. and Russia will first reach an agreement and then push it forward.

This is a report from Paris by correspondent Ahn Da-young.

[Report]

While Vice President Vance mentioned a 'trilateral meeting,' he did not provide specific details on when, where, or how it would take place.

There are rumors that Ukrainian President Zelensky may also participate in the trilateral meeting in Alaska, but the priority remains on the U.S.-Russia bilateral talks.

[JD Vance/U.S. Vice President: "One of the most important log jams is that Vladimir Putin said he would never sit down with Zelensky, the head of Ukraine and the president has now got that to change."]

There is a possibility that the U.S. and Russian leaders could agree on territorial exchanges first and then pressure Ukraine to accept it in a 'trilateral meeting.'

This is a scenario that would be difficult for Ukraine, which has already suffered significant losses over more than three years of war.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together with Ukraine, and only together."]

To prevent this in advance, another party, Europe, is also taking action.

Excluded from discussions so far, Europe has invited President Zelensky to Alaska and has strongly demanded that they be included in the ceasefire agreement discussions with the U.S.

An emergency meeting at the European Union level has also been convened to respond proactively to the possibility of an agreement on territorial exchanges.

However, within Europe, there is a prevailing sentiment that the meeting between Putin and Trump signifies the end of the game.

Even if a place is made for Ukraine and Europe, the outlook is that they will only be sidelined.

This is KBS News Ahn Da-young reporting from Paris.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조국 부부·윤미향·조희연·최강욱 ‘광복절 특사’…<br>李 대통령, 2188명 사면 재가

조국 부부·윤미향·조희연·최강욱 ‘광복절 특사’…李 대통령, 2188명 사면 재가
여 “정치검찰 피해자 명예회복” …야 “사면권 남용 흑역사”

여 “정치검찰 피해자 명예회복” …야 “사면권 남용 흑역사”
[단독]김 여사 인척집 ‘고가시계’ …구매자는 “김 여사 요청으로 구입…비화폰 연락”

[단독]김 여사 인척집 ‘고가시계’ …구매자는 “김 여사 요청으로 구입…비화폰 연락”
“계엄 후 ‘당사로 오라’ 문자”…조경태·김예지 참고인 조사

“계엄 후 ‘당사로 오라’ 문자”…조경태·김예지 참고인 조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.