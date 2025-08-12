U.S., Russia to meet on Ukraine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The leaders of the United States and Russia will meet in Alaska on the 15th to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war.



President Trump has stated that "some Ukrainian territory could be exchanged" regarding the conditions for ending the war.



There are discussions about transferring some of the Ukrainian territory currently under Russian military occupation back to Russia.



However, Ukraine itself is notably absent from these discussions.



The new borders could be drawn by the great powers without the involvement of the parties directly affected.



U.S. Vice President Vance has announced plans for a trilateral meeting that includes Ukraine, but there are predictions that the U.S. and Russia will first reach an agreement and then push it forward.



This is a report from Paris by correspondent Ahn Da-young.



[Report]



While Vice President Vance mentioned a 'trilateral meeting,' he did not provide specific details on when, where, or how it would take place.



There are rumors that Ukrainian President Zelensky may also participate in the trilateral meeting in Alaska, but the priority remains on the U.S.-Russia bilateral talks.



[JD Vance/U.S. Vice President: "One of the most important log jams is that Vladimir Putin said he would never sit down with Zelensky, the head of Ukraine and the president has now got that to change."]



There is a possibility that the U.S. and Russian leaders could agree on territorial exchanges first and then pressure Ukraine to accept it in a 'trilateral meeting.'



This is a scenario that would be difficult for Ukraine, which has already suffered significant losses over more than three years of war.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together with Ukraine, and only together."]



To prevent this in advance, another party, Europe, is also taking action.



Excluded from discussions so far, Europe has invited President Zelensky to Alaska and has strongly demanded that they be included in the ceasefire agreement discussions with the U.S.



An emergency meeting at the European Union level has also been convened to respond proactively to the possibility of an agreement on territorial exchanges.



However, within Europe, there is a prevailing sentiment that the meeting between Putin and Trump signifies the end of the game.



Even if a place is made for Ukraine and Europe, the outlook is that they will only be sidelined.



This is KBS News Ahn Da-young reporting from Paris.



