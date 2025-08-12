News 9

Son shines in LAFC debut

[Anchor]

Son Heung-min, who transferred to LAFC and played his debut match, shared his impressions of the American stage during a post-match press conference.

He mentioned that there was something he had never experienced in the 10 years he played in England; what could it be?

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

In his debut match on the American stage, which was like a home game despite being an away match, cheers poured in for Son Heung-min.

Son Heung-min expressed that he was deeply impressed by the 'fan culture' that is quite different from that in England.

[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "We never had this welcoming from away fans. Used to play in the Premier League, when I play on the away grounds they were always booing me."]

The love from fans crossing over to support teams was so overwhelming that reporters even asked if he would consider becoming a league ambassador.

[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "That will be great but I'm not expecting every away game, they're going to love me."]

Instead, Son Heung-min excited fans with a model answer, saying he would 'work hard to lead the league's popularity.'

[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "Travel is going to be very longer than I used to do so but honestly I'm still looking forward to it. I'm very very happy to be here. Let's make this league big."]

On the field, he showed his undeniable skill by drawing a penalty kick. Despite having only trained with his teammates a couple of times, praise for his work ethic has already begun.

[Ryan Hollingshead/LAFC: "A lot of these DP players, they come in and they're like I'll play when I'm ready, I'll play when it's time. He was just immediately pushing to get here, to get on the trip, to be with the guys."]

Just a week after his transfer, Son Heung-min has already set various records, ranking second in all-time jersey sales in MLS after Messi and fourth among all-time stars in MLS according to local media, bringing a fresh breeze to American professional soccer just by his presence.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

