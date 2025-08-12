Recruitment begins amid rift

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Starting today (Aug. 11), hospitals across the country have begun recruiting residents for the second half of the year.



About 13,000 candidates will be selected, but the professors and nurses who have been supporting the hospitals have mixed feelings.



The challenge now is how to mend the ongoing conflicts.



Jin Sun-min reports.



[Report]



In accordance with the agreement between the government and the medical community, hospitals nationwide have started recruiting residents for the second half of the year.



It is expected that a significant number of the 10,000 residents who resigned will apply, but already, there are signs of turmoil in the medical field.



There are about 18,000 PA nurses in hospitals nationwide.



The distribution of tasks between PA nurses, who have been performing the duties of residents, and returning residents is still unclear.



[University Hospital PA Nurse/Voice Altered: "Nothing has been organized yet. Everyone is saying they don't know how to sort out the tasks...."]



[Returning Resident/Voice Altered: "I was surprised. (PA nurses) can do this much. Especially those in internal medicine are almost at the level of a second-year resident...."]



From the hospital's perspective, the return of residents will also increase labor costs.



[University Hospital Professor/Voice Altered: "We have already hired PA nurses, but now we have to pay for the residents as well. As an operator, I have some complaints, but I can't just refuse to take in my students."]



After a year and a half of conflict between the medical community and the government, the emotional scars have grown as residents, who are both students and juniors, have been criticized.



At a university hospital in Seoul, there are even signs of opposition to the return of certain residents who led the protests.



[Professor of A Medical School: "There are parts where resentment remains, and that's unavoidable. The atmosphere is such that those who remain in university hospitals are properly educated, but there isn't much willingness to educate residents who are going to leave anyway...."]



There are also concerns that the application rate for residents in regional or essential medical fields will be low again this time.



Patient groups have urged the establishment of institutional measures to guarantee patient rights, warning that residents may take collective action again.



This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!