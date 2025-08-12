Hanwha, Lotte showdown

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KBS has prepared a match between Hanwha and Lotte, who are in desperate need of a change in atmosphere, for the "Tuesday is for Baseball" segment, featuring a showdown for 2nd and 3rd place.



The midweek three-game series kicks off with a duel between Hanwha's Ponce and Lotte's Gamboa. What do our two commentators and four baseball reporters predict?



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the details.



[Report]



Hanwha and Lotte, both with a recent record of 4 wins and 6 losses in their last 10 games, met on a narrow bridge. Although they are in the upper ranks, their minds are not at ease.



A fierce battle of foreign starting pitchers is unfolding on the mound, with Hanwha fielding the season's strongest one-two punch of Ponce and Weiss, while Lotte is also making a bold move by introducing their ace Gamboa and a new face, Velasquez, promising an exciting matchup.



["Who will win?"]



Let's find out the predictions from our two commentators and four baseball reporters.



First, both commentator Jeon Jun-ho and commentator Yoon Hee-sang favored Hanwha.



Jeon said the key will be whether Lotte’s batting lineup—particularly sluggish in the second half and August—can recover. Yoon pointed to Hanwha’s proven starting pitchers as their edge.



KBS baseball reporters also sided with Hanwha, with a 3 to 1 vote.



Reporters Park Ju-mi, Ha Mu-rim, and Lee Mu-hyeong all forecasted that Lotte's struggling batting lineup would find it difficult to overcome Hanwha's pitching.



On the other hand, reporter Jeong Hyun-sook noted that Lotte has the edge in recent bullpen matchups and highlighted the new face Velasquez.



There has been much discussion about Lotte's batting struggles.



In fact, Lotte's team batting average is the highest in the league this season, but their second-half average has dropped to the lowest, and particularly in August, their average is just above .200.



Conversely, while Hanwha's bullpen ERA ranks 2nd in the league, they are currently 6th in the second half and are at the bottom in August.



In a way, this is a battle of a broken spear against a shield with holes.



It will be interesting to see which team can quickly regain its original color.



This important three-game series between Lotte and Hanwha could be a turning point in the race for the postseason.



The first game, featuring the ace matchup of Ponce and Gamboa, is brought to you by KBS.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



