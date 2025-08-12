Golf unites beyond barriers

동영상 고정 취소

More than 30 golfers with developmental disabilities played alongside top professional golfers, building friendships and breaking down the barriers between those with and without disabilities.



Lee Seung-min, known as the "Woo Young-woo of the golf world."



Here is Kim Sun-young's impressive driver shot, who placed second in last year's US Adaptive Open.



This tournament was held to improve awareness of developmental disabilities and to create opportunities for golfers with developmental disabilities.



The more than 30 golfers with developmental disabilities, teamed up with top professional golfers, were the stars of the field today.



[Kim Sun-young: "I am truly honored to have such a wonderful opportunity to play alongside professional golfers."]



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!