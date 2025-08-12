‘Loconomy’ value examined

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The economic activities utilizing local specialties such as Jeju tangerines and Boseong green tea are referred to as the local economy, coined as "loconomy."



Various companies are launching loconomy products, claiming they will preserve the flavors of each region and support local farmers.



How much actual help is this providing to the regions? Reporter Kim Chae-rin has investigated.



[Report]



Wide plains stretch out, with agricultural machinery and workers bustling about.



The sweet potato harvest in Iksan began earlier this month.



Recently, the number of visitors has significantly increased.



[Seo Jeong-jung/Iksan Sweet Potato Farmer, Jeonbuk: "People are asking when they can receive their orders by delivery. We are getting so many calls that it's becoming a hassle."]



The background of this popularity is a burger that was launched last month.



It contains croquettes made from Iksan sweet potatoes, and in just one month, 2.4 million units have been sold.



This is a loconomy product developed by a company that discovered local agricultural products.



[Kim Gi-hyun/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "The unique taste of sweet potatoes and the cheese flavor blend well together, creating a rich taste."]



Over the past four years, they have collaborated with four cities and counties to produce burgers using local agricultural products as the main ingredient, and the impact on each region has been greater than expected.



According to an analysis by a social value measurement company, the social value created by the burger launch in the four cities and counties amounts to 61.7 billion won.



This is 4.2 times the amount invested by the company.



In particular, the increase in regional awareness, calculated based on social media mentions, was valued at 56.7 billion won.



[Kim Nam-yeop/Team Leader, Agricultural Product Distribution, Changnyeong County, Gyeongnam: "By directly including the region's name in the menu, it has significantly contributed to making Changnyeong garlic and Changnyeong County known nationwide."]



They also expand their sales channels and devise new business ideas based on their experiences collaborating with large companies.



[Lee Eun-hwa/Co-CEO of a Social Value Measurement Company: "There seems to be a change in perception among local governments that if they transform agricultural products into other value-added products, they can sell them at better prices."]



However, due to the nature of loconomy products being limited editions marketed by companies, there are concerns that the effects may be short-lived, highlighting the need to secure sustainability as a remaining challenge.



This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.



