News 9

Rice variety for better yield

입력 2025.08.12 (01:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A domestic university has developed an ultra-early maturing rice variety that grows faster than existing rice varieties and yields about 30% more.

It is planned to be used to help underdeveloped countries facing food shortages.

Reporter Kim Min-ah has the details.

[Report]

The vast golden fields sway in the wind.

The densely filled grains seem to signal an early harvest season.

Farmers diligently harvesting rice forget their hardships.

[Han Tae-hee/Farmer: "I was worried about the weather, but I feel proud to be able to harvest."]

This rice is the 'ultra-early high-yield' variety developed by a domestic university.

It can be harvested about three months after planting, which shortens the period by about a month compared to existing early-maturing varieties, and the university explained that the yield is about 30% higher.

The shorter growth period of rice also allows for the planting of other crops in the fields, making it advantageous for land use.

[Kim Tae-wan/Director of the Plant Ecology and Chemistry Research Institute at Hankyong National University: "Generally, early-maturing varieties have a short growth period but tend to have lower yields. They yield only about 400 to 450 kg, but the variety we developed exceeds 600 kg per 300 pyeong..."]

In particular, this variety was developed not by improving existing varieties but by collecting and cultivating wild rice seeds, which is expected to aid in seed development and research.

[Lee Won-hee/President of Hankyong National University: "We are collaborating a lot with developing countries and plan to support their food self-sufficiency."]

The university plans to conduct additional research on disease and pest resistance before officially registering the variety and utilizing it in overseas food aid projects.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-ah.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rice variety for better yield
    • 입력 2025-08-12 01:32:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

A domestic university has developed an ultra-early maturing rice variety that grows faster than existing rice varieties and yields about 30% more.

It is planned to be used to help underdeveloped countries facing food shortages.

Reporter Kim Min-ah has the details.

[Report]

The vast golden fields sway in the wind.

The densely filled grains seem to signal an early harvest season.

Farmers diligently harvesting rice forget their hardships.

[Han Tae-hee/Farmer: "I was worried about the weather, but I feel proud to be able to harvest."]

This rice is the 'ultra-early high-yield' variety developed by a domestic university.

It can be harvested about three months after planting, which shortens the period by about a month compared to existing early-maturing varieties, and the university explained that the yield is about 30% higher.

The shorter growth period of rice also allows for the planting of other crops in the fields, making it advantageous for land use.

[Kim Tae-wan/Director of the Plant Ecology and Chemistry Research Institute at Hankyong National University: "Generally, early-maturing varieties have a short growth period but tend to have lower yields. They yield only about 400 to 450 kg, but the variety we developed exceeds 600 kg per 300 pyeong..."]

In particular, this variety was developed not by improving existing varieties but by collecting and cultivating wild rice seeds, which is expected to aid in seed development and research.

[Lee Won-hee/President of Hankyong National University: "We are collaborating a lot with developing countries and plan to support their food self-sufficiency."]

The university plans to conduct additional research on disease and pest resistance before officially registering the variety and utilizing it in overseas food aid projects.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-ah.
김민아
김민아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조국 부부·윤미향·조희연·최강욱 ‘광복절 특사’…<br>李 대통령, 2188명 사면 재가

조국 부부·윤미향·조희연·최강욱 ‘광복절 특사’…李 대통령, 2188명 사면 재가
여 “정치검찰 피해자 명예회복” …야 “사면권 남용 흑역사”

여 “정치검찰 피해자 명예회복” …야 “사면권 남용 흑역사”
[단독]김 여사 인척집 ‘고가시계’ …구매자는 “김 여사 요청으로 구입…비화폰 연락”

[단독]김 여사 인척집 ‘고가시계’ …구매자는 “김 여사 요청으로 구입…비화폰 연락”
“계엄 후 ‘당사로 오라’ 문자”…조경태·김예지 참고인 조사

“계엄 후 ‘당사로 오라’ 문자”…조경태·김예지 참고인 조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.