Rice variety for better yield

[Anchor]



A domestic university has developed an ultra-early maturing rice variety that grows faster than existing rice varieties and yields about 30% more.



It is planned to be used to help underdeveloped countries facing food shortages.



Reporter Kim Min-ah has the details.



[Report]



The vast golden fields sway in the wind.



The densely filled grains seem to signal an early harvest season.



Farmers diligently harvesting rice forget their hardships.



[Han Tae-hee/Farmer: "I was worried about the weather, but I feel proud to be able to harvest."]



This rice is the 'ultra-early high-yield' variety developed by a domestic university.



It can be harvested about three months after planting, which shortens the period by about a month compared to existing early-maturing varieties, and the university explained that the yield is about 30% higher.



The shorter growth period of rice also allows for the planting of other crops in the fields, making it advantageous for land use.



[Kim Tae-wan/Director of the Plant Ecology and Chemistry Research Institute at Hankyong National University: "Generally, early-maturing varieties have a short growth period but tend to have lower yields. They yield only about 400 to 450 kg, but the variety we developed exceeds 600 kg per 300 pyeong..."]



In particular, this variety was developed not by improving existing varieties but by collecting and cultivating wild rice seeds, which is expected to aid in seed development and research.



[Lee Won-hee/President of Hankyong National University: "We are collaborating a lot with developing countries and plan to support their food self-sufficiency."]



The university plans to conduct additional research on disease and pest resistance before officially registering the variety and utilizing it in overseas food aid projects.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-ah.



