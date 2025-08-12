Kim Ha-seong’s big day

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays, who has rarely shown his form at the plate, swung powerfully today with a double and a home run.



Kim's bat started swinging vigorously from his first at-bat in the second inning.



He hit a double down the left field line, bringing in the runner from second base and earning an RBI.



Then in his next at-bat in the fourth inning, he sent the ball even further.



A home run that sailed over the left field fence like a clothesline!



This was Kim Ha-seong's second home run of the season.



After returning from injury this season, his hitting hasn't been the same as before, but I hope this serves as a turning point.



Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers swung lightly with one hand on a low cutter and still managed to clear the fence.



Ohtani hit his 41st home run of the season, tying for the lead in the National League.



