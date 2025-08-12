Kim Ha-seong’s big day
입력 2025.08.12 (01:32) 수정 2025.08.12 (01:32)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays, who has rarely shown his form at the plate, swung powerfully today with a double and a home run.
Kim's bat started swinging vigorously from his first at-bat in the second inning.
He hit a double down the left field line, bringing in the runner from second base and earning an RBI.
Then in his next at-bat in the fourth inning, he sent the ball even further.
A home run that sailed over the left field fence like a clothesline!
This was Kim Ha-seong's second home run of the season.
After returning from injury this season, his hitting hasn't been the same as before, but I hope this serves as a turning point.
Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers swung lightly with one hand on a low cutter and still managed to clear the fence.
Ohtani hit his 41st home run of the season, tying for the lead in the National League.
Kim's bat started swinging vigorously from his first at-bat in the second inning.
He hit a double down the left field line, bringing in the runner from second base and earning an RBI.
Then in his next at-bat in the fourth inning, he sent the ball even further.
A home run that sailed over the left field fence like a clothesline!
This was Kim Ha-seong's second home run of the season.
After returning from injury this season, his hitting hasn't been the same as before, but I hope this serves as a turning point.
Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers swung lightly with one hand on a low cutter and still managed to clear the fence.
Ohtani hit his 41st home run of the season, tying for the lead in the National League.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Ha-seong’s big day
-
- 입력 2025-08-12 01:32:04
- 수정2025-08-12 01:32:16
Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays, who has rarely shown his form at the plate, swung powerfully today with a double and a home run.
Kim's bat started swinging vigorously from his first at-bat in the second inning.
He hit a double down the left field line, bringing in the runner from second base and earning an RBI.
Then in his next at-bat in the fourth inning, he sent the ball even further.
A home run that sailed over the left field fence like a clothesline!
This was Kim Ha-seong's second home run of the season.
After returning from injury this season, his hitting hasn't been the same as before, but I hope this serves as a turning point.
Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers swung lightly with one hand on a low cutter and still managed to clear the fence.
Ohtani hit his 41st home run of the season, tying for the lead in the National League.
Kim's bat started swinging vigorously from his first at-bat in the second inning.
He hit a double down the left field line, bringing in the runner from second base and earning an RBI.
Then in his next at-bat in the fourth inning, he sent the ball even further.
A home run that sailed over the left field fence like a clothesline!
This was Kim Ha-seong's second home run of the season.
After returning from injury this season, his hitting hasn't been the same as before, but I hope this serves as a turning point.
Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers swung lightly with one hand on a low cutter and still managed to clear the fence.
Ohtani hit his 41st home run of the season, tying for the lead in the National League.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.