The last-place team in the K League 1, Daegu, is looking solely at their ace, Cesinha, to avoid relegation.



Cesinha, who is struggling, has asked for a statue of himself to be erected, as he will lead the team to stay in the league.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.



[Report]



Daegu's Cesinha sends the ball flying just in front of the center line, and it gets sucked right into Seoul's goal.



With a powerful shot that could be chosen as the best goal of the season, Cesinha has also set a remarkable record as the first foreign player to achieve 70 goals and 70 assists.



After returning from injury, he has scored 5 goals in 6 matches, showcasing his prowess as 'the king of Daegu,' but it is bittersweet considering the team is facing relegation for the first time in 12 years.



[Cesinha/Daegu: "I know that the current situation is not easy. I think the top priority is to get out of the relegation zone and avoid going down to the second division."]



He must remain in the first division to proudly have a statue erected in front of the stadium, which has been a long-held wish of the fans.



[Cesinha/Daegu: "Like many people hope, I also want my statue to be built. I hope it can be made while I am still playing."]



Now at thirty-five, his physical strength is not what it used to be, making it easy to say "it's hard" in Korean....



[Lee Jeong-hyo: "You have to defend hard when you go to Daegu."]



["It's really hard.... Hahaha...."]



He reassured fans that he will definitely retire at Daegu after successfully staying in the league.



[Cesinha/Daegu: "I have spent 10 years only in Daegu and made history with the team, so I definitely plan to retire wearing the Daegu uniform."]



["King is back!"]



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



