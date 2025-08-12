[News Today] Detention warrant hearing for Kim Keon-hee

2025-08-12



[LEAD]

A Seoul court held a detention warrant hearing today for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee over stock manipulation and bribery allegations.



A decision is expected tonight, and if a warrant is issued, this will mark the first time in South Korea's history that a former president and his wife are detained at the same time.



[REPORT]

The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing from 10 minutes past 10 am Tuesday on whether to issue a detention warrant for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



This comes five days after special prosecutor Min Joong-ki’s team filed for the warrant request on August 7.



A detention warrant hearing on a former first lady is the first in the country's constitutional history.



For one, Kim is accused of playing a role in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scheme.



She is also accused of meddling in People Power Party nominations for the 2022 by-election and last year's general election as well as accepting bribes in exchange for business favors involving a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae.



The special counsel team believes as Kim denies most charges, she may coordinate testimonies with her confidants and try to destroy evidence.



The team underscored this concern in an 847-page opinion document it submitted to the court ahead of the hearing.



Meanwhile Kim's camp is expected to make the defense that she presents no flight risk.



If a warrant is issued, that will boost momentum for not only related probes but other different investigations into the former first lady.



The hearing marks a crossroad of whether a former first couple could be detained at the same time, which will be another first in constitutional history.



Kim's detention is expected to be determined as early as Tuesday night.