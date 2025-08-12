[News Today] Detention warrant hearing for Kim Keon-hee
입력 2025.08.12 (16:40) 수정 2025.08.12 (16:43)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A Seoul court held a detention warrant hearing today for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee over stock manipulation and bribery allegations.
A decision is expected tonight, and if a warrant is issued, this will mark the first time in South Korea's history that a former president and his wife are detained at the same time.
[REPORT]
The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing from 10 minutes past 10 am Tuesday on whether to issue a detention warrant for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
This comes five days after special prosecutor Min Joong-ki’s team filed for the warrant request on August 7.
A detention warrant hearing on a former first lady is the first in the country's constitutional history.
For one, Kim is accused of playing a role in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scheme.
She is also accused of meddling in People Power Party nominations for the 2022 by-election and last year's general election as well as accepting bribes in exchange for business favors involving a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae.
The special counsel team believes as Kim denies most charges, she may coordinate testimonies with her confidants and try to destroy evidence.
The team underscored this concern in an 847-page opinion document it submitted to the court ahead of the hearing.
Meanwhile Kim's camp is expected to make the defense that she presents no flight risk.
If a warrant is issued, that will boost momentum for not only related probes but other different investigations into the former first lady.
The hearing marks a crossroad of whether a former first couple could be detained at the same time, which will be another first in constitutional history.
Kim's detention is expected to be determined as early as Tuesday night.
A Seoul court held a detention warrant hearing today for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee over stock manipulation and bribery allegations.
A decision is expected tonight, and if a warrant is issued, this will mark the first time in South Korea's history that a former president and his wife are detained at the same time.
[REPORT]
The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing from 10 minutes past 10 am Tuesday on whether to issue a detention warrant for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
This comes five days after special prosecutor Min Joong-ki’s team filed for the warrant request on August 7.
A detention warrant hearing on a former first lady is the first in the country's constitutional history.
For one, Kim is accused of playing a role in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scheme.
She is also accused of meddling in People Power Party nominations for the 2022 by-election and last year's general election as well as accepting bribes in exchange for business favors involving a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae.
The special counsel team believes as Kim denies most charges, she may coordinate testimonies with her confidants and try to destroy evidence.
The team underscored this concern in an 847-page opinion document it submitted to the court ahead of the hearing.
Meanwhile Kim's camp is expected to make the defense that she presents no flight risk.
If a warrant is issued, that will boost momentum for not only related probes but other different investigations into the former first lady.
The hearing marks a crossroad of whether a former first couple could be detained at the same time, which will be another first in constitutional history.
Kim's detention is expected to be determined as early as Tuesday night.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Detention warrant hearing for Kim Keon-hee
-
- 입력 2025-08-12 16:40:42
- 수정2025-08-12 16:43:06
[LEAD]
A Seoul court held a detention warrant hearing today for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee over stock manipulation and bribery allegations.
A decision is expected tonight, and if a warrant is issued, this will mark the first time in South Korea's history that a former president and his wife are detained at the same time.
[REPORT]
The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing from 10 minutes past 10 am Tuesday on whether to issue a detention warrant for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
This comes five days after special prosecutor Min Joong-ki’s team filed for the warrant request on August 7.
A detention warrant hearing on a former first lady is the first in the country's constitutional history.
For one, Kim is accused of playing a role in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scheme.
She is also accused of meddling in People Power Party nominations for the 2022 by-election and last year's general election as well as accepting bribes in exchange for business favors involving a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae.
The special counsel team believes as Kim denies most charges, she may coordinate testimonies with her confidants and try to destroy evidence.
The team underscored this concern in an 847-page opinion document it submitted to the court ahead of the hearing.
Meanwhile Kim's camp is expected to make the defense that she presents no flight risk.
If a warrant is issued, that will boost momentum for not only related probes but other different investigations into the former first lady.
The hearing marks a crossroad of whether a former first couple could be detained at the same time, which will be another first in constitutional history.
Kim's detention is expected to be determined as early as Tuesday night.
A Seoul court held a detention warrant hearing today for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee over stock manipulation and bribery allegations.
A decision is expected tonight, and if a warrant is issued, this will mark the first time in South Korea's history that a former president and his wife are detained at the same time.
[REPORT]
The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing from 10 minutes past 10 am Tuesday on whether to issue a detention warrant for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
This comes five days after special prosecutor Min Joong-ki’s team filed for the warrant request on August 7.
A detention warrant hearing on a former first lady is the first in the country's constitutional history.
For one, Kim is accused of playing a role in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scheme.
She is also accused of meddling in People Power Party nominations for the 2022 by-election and last year's general election as well as accepting bribes in exchange for business favors involving a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae.
The special counsel team believes as Kim denies most charges, she may coordinate testimonies with her confidants and try to destroy evidence.
The team underscored this concern in an 847-page opinion document it submitted to the court ahead of the hearing.
Meanwhile Kim's camp is expected to make the defense that she presents no flight risk.
If a warrant is issued, that will boost momentum for not only related probes but other different investigations into the former first lady.
The hearing marks a crossroad of whether a former first couple could be detained at the same time, which will be another first in constitutional history.
Kim's detention is expected to be determined as early as Tuesday night.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.