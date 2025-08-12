[News Today] Special counsel probes luxury watch

입력 2025-08-12 16:41:20 수정 2025-08-12 16:43:20



The special counsel team investigating Kim Keon-hee has uncovered a luxury watch box and warranty at her relative's home.



It was purchased by a businessman who says it was only a proxy purchase, not a bribe, but hasn't confirmed whether he was repaid.



A box belonging to a luxury female watch was found during a raid on the home of a relative of former first lady Kim Keon-hee.



The box didn't have a watch inside but it did contain a product warranty certificate.



The special counsel team recently confirmed that the watch was purchased by a businessman, referred to as 'A', and summoned this person for questioning.



He told investigators that he personally bought the watch and gave it to Kim's side.



He told KBS that he met Kim at the office of Covana Contents around May or June in 2022, which is after former President Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration.



During this meeting, Kim asked the businessman to purchase a watch for her saying that she needs one when going overseas such as trips with her husband.



A / Purchaser of watch

Kim said she needed a watch for her overseas tours. So I said I will buy one for you because I can buy it cheaper.



A insists it was a proxy purchase, not a bribe.



He said that around that time was just before the former first couple's visit to the NATO summit and that as it took time to produce the custom-made watch, the item was delivered to Kim in September.



He said the watch, which normally costs over 50 million won, was bought in the 30 million won range because he was a major client of the brand.



He also said that during the process of handing over the watch, he and Kim's camp communicated via what was suspected to be a secure phone which restricts caller ID.



A / Purchaser of watch

Communication took place through Kim's aide Yoo Kyung-ok.

[Was it also Yoo who conveyed the message that Kim wanted to buy a watch?]

Yes, so I got to meet Kim at that time.



However, he did not respond to the question about whether he received the money he spent on the watch from Kim.