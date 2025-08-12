[News Today] Liberation Day special pardons

The Lee Jae Myung administration has finalized its first Liberation Day special pardons.



The list includes former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk among 27 politicians from both camps and key business figures.



The Lee Jae Myung administration has decided to grant its first Liberation Day special pardons to 27 politicians from ruling and opposition camps as well as public officials.



The government cited national unity as the reason behind its decision.



Jung Sung-ho / Minister of Justice

To overcome insurrection crisis, we selected 27 public officials and politicians for special pardons based on severity of their crimes and contributions to the country.



The list includes former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, who received a prison sentence for charges related to illegalities surrounding his children's college admissions, and his spouse, Chung Kyung-sim, a former professor at Dongyang University.



Politicians from the ruling camp include former lawmakers Choe Kang-wook and Youn Mee-hyang, former Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung, and former Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon. Those from the opposition bloc include former lawmakers Hong Moon-jong, Jung Chan-min, and Shim Hak-bong.



From the business community, those pardoned and reinstated include former SK Networks Chairman Choi Shin-won, who was sentenced to jail for embezzlement and breach of trust, as well as former Samsung Electronics executives Choi Gee-sung, Jang Choong-gi, and Park Sang-jin, who were convicted of bribery in connection to the Choi Soon-sil scandal.



A total of 2,188 people have received special pardons. They also include convicts who had to raise their young children in prison, elderly inmates who are over 70 years old, and labor union members convicted of illegalities during their labor union activities.



Special clemency has been granted to some 830,000 people subject to administrative disciplinary measures related to driving licenses.