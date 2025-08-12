News Today

[News Today] Parties clash over special pardons

입력 2025.08.12 (16:42) 수정 2025.08.12 (16:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Now the ruling and opposition bloc are showing mixed responses to the special pardons.

The ruling bloc welcomed the pardons as restoring honor to victims of political prosecution.

Meanwhile, the opposition called them the worst political amnesty in history.

[REPORT]
The Democratic Party views the special pardons as restoring the honor of victims of political prosecution.

The ruling party says it is only natural for those who suffered from excessive prosecution and indictments to regain their honor.

Park Soo-hyun / Senior spokesperson, DP
As a government ending the insurrection, we aim to restore honor of those harmed by unjust prosecution.

Amid controversy over pardoning politicians, the DP said it expects both support and criticism, pledging to listen to various opinions.

The Rebuilding Korea Party, which has been led by an acting chief for nearly eight months now, has welcomed the special pardon for its former leader, Cho Kuk.

Kim Sun-min / Acting chief, Rebuilding Korea Party
We thank the president for his decision, hope it brings comfort and unity.

The People Power Party blasted the government for what it called "the worst political pardons" that undermine the meaning of the 80th anniversary of national liberation.

It said Cho's pardon is a reward for helping the current administration seize power, while the special pardon for former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang is an emotional challenge toward the people.

Song Eon-seog / PPP emergency committee chief
These pardons will be remembered as a dark chapter in the abuse of presidential pardons.

The Reform Party blasted the pardons by saying it represents national mockery rather than national unity.

The Justice Party also expressed opposition to the pardons by saying they run counter to the standards of fairness and responsibility.

Civic groups pointed out the pardons disregard the people's concerns and will only trigger social controversy and division.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Parties clash over special pardons
    • 입력 2025-08-12 16:42:02
    • 수정2025-08-12 16:43:53
    News Today
[LEAD]
Now the ruling and opposition bloc are showing mixed responses to the special pardons.

The ruling bloc welcomed the pardons as restoring honor to victims of political prosecution.

Meanwhile, the opposition called them the worst political amnesty in history.

[REPORT]
The Democratic Party views the special pardons as restoring the honor of victims of political prosecution.

The ruling party says it is only natural for those who suffered from excessive prosecution and indictments to regain their honor.

Park Soo-hyun / Senior spokesperson, DP
As a government ending the insurrection, we aim to restore honor of those harmed by unjust prosecution.

Amid controversy over pardoning politicians, the DP said it expects both support and criticism, pledging to listen to various opinions.

The Rebuilding Korea Party, which has been led by an acting chief for nearly eight months now, has welcomed the special pardon for its former leader, Cho Kuk.

Kim Sun-min / Acting chief, Rebuilding Korea Party
We thank the president for his decision, hope it brings comfort and unity.

The People Power Party blasted the government for what it called "the worst political pardons" that undermine the meaning of the 80th anniversary of national liberation.

It said Cho's pardon is a reward for helping the current administration seize power, while the special pardon for former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang is an emotional challenge toward the people.

Song Eon-seog / PPP emergency committee chief
These pardons will be remembered as a dark chapter in the abuse of presidential pardons.

The Reform Party blasted the pardons by saying it represents national mockery rather than national unity.

The Justice Party also expressed opposition to the pardons by saying they run counter to the standards of fairness and responsibility.

Civic groups pointed out the pardons disregard the people's concerns and will only trigger social controversy and division.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이 대통령 “반복적 산재 입찰 자격 영구 박탈·<br>신고 시 포상금 지급”

[속보] 이 대통령 “반복적 산재 입찰 자격 영구 박탈·신고 시 포상금 지급”
김건희 서울남부구치소 대기 …‘집사’ 귀국 전 인터뷰

김건희 서울남부구치소 대기 …‘집사’ 귀국 전 인터뷰
20년 전 홍콩서 산 가품이라더니 …특검 “서희건설, 자수서 제출”

20년 전 홍콩서 산 가품이라더니 …특검 “서희건설, 자수서 제출”
이 대통령, 트럼프 초청 방미…<br>25일 한미 정상회담

이 대통령, 트럼프 초청 방미…25일 한미 정상회담
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.