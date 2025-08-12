[News Today] Parties clash over special pardons
[LEAD]
Now the ruling and opposition bloc are showing mixed responses to the special pardons.
The ruling bloc welcomed the pardons as restoring honor to victims of political prosecution.
Meanwhile, the opposition called them the worst political amnesty in history.
[REPORT]
The Democratic Party views the special pardons as restoring the honor of victims of political prosecution.
The ruling party says it is only natural for those who suffered from excessive prosecution and indictments to regain their honor.
Park Soo-hyun / Senior spokesperson, DP
As a government ending the insurrection, we aim to restore honor of those harmed by unjust prosecution.
Amid controversy over pardoning politicians, the DP said it expects both support and criticism, pledging to listen to various opinions.
The Rebuilding Korea Party, which has been led by an acting chief for nearly eight months now, has welcomed the special pardon for its former leader, Cho Kuk.
Kim Sun-min / Acting chief, Rebuilding Korea Party
We thank the president for his decision, hope it brings comfort and unity.
The People Power Party blasted the government for what it called "the worst political pardons" that undermine the meaning of the 80th anniversary of national liberation.
It said Cho's pardon is a reward for helping the current administration seize power, while the special pardon for former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang is an emotional challenge toward the people.
Song Eon-seog / PPP emergency committee chief
These pardons will be remembered as a dark chapter in the abuse of presidential pardons.
The Reform Party blasted the pardons by saying it represents national mockery rather than national unity.
The Justice Party also expressed opposition to the pardons by saying they run counter to the standards of fairness and responsibility.
Civic groups pointed out the pardons disregard the people's concerns and will only trigger social controversy and division.
KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.