[News Today] NK defense chief denounces joint drills

[LEAD]
North Korea's defense chief has denounced next week's S. Korea-U.S. drills, calling them a provocation. Regarding the statement, South Korea's Unification Ministry stated it seems to be more of an expression of stance than a military threat.

[REPORT]
North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol's statement published in the Rodong Sinmun.

He labeled the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise a 'provocation' and claimed the North Korean military’s mission is to protect the nation’s security from threats posed by Seoul and Washington.

N. Korean Central TV /
We strongly condemn the provocations by S. Korea and U.S. We sternly warn of negative consequences.

The North issues a statement denouncing the Korea-U.S. joint military exercise nearly every year.

Despite a softened tone compared to previous years, the fact that it was issued by the defense chief lends greater weight to Pyongyang's stance.

Koo Byoung-sam / Spokesperson, Unification Ministry
It issued its position at a higher level but with restrained language, focusing more on its stance than on military threats.

About half of outdoor field maneuvers for the upcoming joint exercise have been postponed to September.

Some analysts say North Korea is adjusting the level of its response, closely watching Seoul's measures.

Kim Il-ki / Institute for Nat'l Security Strategy
N. Korea takes measures equivalent to S. Korea's preemptive action. The North will not want inter-Korean relations to further worsen.

It is also notable that the North issued the statement just two days after it dismantled border loudspeakers targeting the South.

This is seen as part of a dual strategy of taking steps to ease tensions while responding firmly to military drills.

