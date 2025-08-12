Kim Keon-hee moved

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We now turn to the Seoul Southern Detention Center, where former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is currently being held.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul, the fact that she was taken to the Seoul Southern Detention Center instead of the Seoul Detention Center stands out.



What’s the situation there?



[Report]



At around 4 p.m., the transport vehicle carrying Kim Keon-hee arrived here at the Seoul Southern Detention Center.



Currently, some of Kim’s supporters are gathered here, along with police officers stationed to manage the scene in case of any incidents.



Initially, Kim was to be detained at the Seoul Detention Center.



However, yesterday (8.11), the special counsel team requested a change of location.



It appears this reflects the detention center’s view that it would be burdensome to house both Kim and her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the same facility.



As a result, Kim was transferred about 20 kilometers away to the Seoul Southern Detention Center.



She is now in a holding room used for regular detainees but is reportedly alone, without other detainees.



The room is said to be larger than a standard cell, which normally houses six to seven inmates.



It is equipped with a toilet, TV, and sofa, but unlike the Seoul Detention Center, it reportedly has no air conditioning.



If her warrant is denied, she will return immediately to her home in Seocho-dong, Seoul. If granted, she will undergo admission procedures and be confined here at the Southern Detention Center.



In that case, she will remain in the holding room before undergoing a medical check and then be moved to a solitary cell the following day.



This is Hyun Ye-seul, KBS News, from the Seoul Southern Detention Center.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!