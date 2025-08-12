News 9

Kim Keon-hee moved

입력 2025.08.12 (23:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We now turn to the Seoul Southern Detention Center, where former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is currently being held.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul, the fact that she was taken to the Seoul Southern Detention Center instead of the Seoul Detention Center stands out.

What’s the situation there?

[Report]

At around 4 p.m., the transport vehicle carrying Kim Keon-hee arrived here at the Seoul Southern Detention Center.

Currently, some of Kim’s supporters are gathered here, along with police officers stationed to manage the scene in case of any incidents.

Initially, Kim was to be detained at the Seoul Detention Center.

However, yesterday (8.11), the special counsel team requested a change of location.

It appears this reflects the detention center’s view that it would be burdensome to house both Kim and her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the same facility.

As a result, Kim was transferred about 20 kilometers away to the Seoul Southern Detention Center.

She is now in a holding room used for regular detainees but is reportedly alone, without other detainees.

The room is said to be larger than a standard cell, which normally houses six to seven inmates.

It is equipped with a toilet, TV, and sofa, but unlike the Seoul Detention Center, it reportedly has no air conditioning.

If her warrant is denied, she will return immediately to her home in Seocho-dong, Seoul. If granted, she will undergo admission procedures and be confined here at the Southern Detention Center.

In that case, she will remain in the holding room before undergoing a medical check and then be moved to a solitary cell the following day.

This is Hyun Ye-seul, KBS News, from the Seoul Southern Detention Center.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Keon-hee moved
    • 입력 2025-08-12 23:35:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

We now turn to the Seoul Southern Detention Center, where former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is currently being held.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul, the fact that she was taken to the Seoul Southern Detention Center instead of the Seoul Detention Center stands out.

What’s the situation there?

[Report]

At around 4 p.m., the transport vehicle carrying Kim Keon-hee arrived here at the Seoul Southern Detention Center.

Currently, some of Kim’s supporters are gathered here, along with police officers stationed to manage the scene in case of any incidents.

Initially, Kim was to be detained at the Seoul Detention Center.

However, yesterday (8.11), the special counsel team requested a change of location.

It appears this reflects the detention center’s view that it would be burdensome to house both Kim and her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the same facility.

As a result, Kim was transferred about 20 kilometers away to the Seoul Southern Detention Center.

She is now in a holding room used for regular detainees but is reportedly alone, without other detainees.

The room is said to be larger than a standard cell, which normally houses six to seven inmates.

It is equipped with a toilet, TV, and sofa, but unlike the Seoul Detention Center, it reportedly has no air conditioning.

If her warrant is denied, she will return immediately to her home in Seocho-dong, Seoul. If granted, she will undergo admission procedures and be confined here at the Southern Detention Center.

In that case, she will remain in the holding room before undergoing a medical check and then be moved to a solitary cell the following day.

This is Hyun Ye-seul, KBS News, from the Seoul Southern Detention Center.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 김건희 여사 구속…“증거 인멸할 염려”

[속보] 김건희 여사 구속…“증거 인멸할 염려”
[단독] 서희건설 “목걸이 줬다” 자수서 제출…KBS 보도에 ‘증거인멸’ 시도

[단독] 서희건설 “목걸이 줬다” 자수서 제출…KBS 보도에 ‘증거인멸’ 시도
[단독] 김예성 “IMS 투자금 46억 벌자, 김 여사 ‘조사 받으라’ 전화”

[단독] 김예성 “IMS 투자금 46억 벌자, 김 여사 ‘조사 받으라’ 전화”
‘직보 지시’ 산재 뿌리 뽑는다 …“입찰 자격 영구박탈 등 검토”

‘직보 지시’ 산재 뿌리 뽑는다 …“입찰 자격 영구박탈 등 검토”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.