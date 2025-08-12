[Exclusive]Kim's unpaid watch claim

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A businessman surnamed Seo, who allegedly purchased a luxury watch worth tens of millions of won on behalf of former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, has claimed he was not fully reimbursed for the cost.



Seo testified to the special counsel team that he bought the watch with a “First Lady discount” but was never paid more than half of the amount.



This news is exclusively reported by Bae Ji-hyun.



[Report]



According to Seo, he met Kim at the office of Covana Contents in May 2022, when she was already the First Lady.



At that time, Kim allegedly said she needed expensive jewelry or watches for overseas trips, such as state visits, but that it was difficult for her to purchase them herself.



[Seo/Watch Buyer: “She said she couldn’t spend her own money, and as a public official, she shouldn’t leave any trace.”]



Seo stated that Kim gave him part of the payment in bundles of 50,000-won bills on the spot.



In September, he purchased a watch with a retail price of about 50 million won for roughly 35 million won using the “First Lady discount” and delivered it to her, but claimed he never received the remaining payment.



[Seo/Watch Buyer: “When I gave her the watch, she said something like she would send me the rest right away. (How much have you not gotten back?) I got less than 50% of the total amount.”]



The special counsel team considers this equivalent to Seo having effectively given the watch to Kim.



They have begun investigating whether Seo later won a presidential office security contract involving robotic dogs as a quid pro quo.



During Kim’s detention warrant hearing, prosecutors also highlighted the claim that she ended up with an illicit profit worth tens of millions of won by keeping the watch without full payment.



Seo additionally testified that, when former President Yoon Suk Yeol was weighing a presidential run, he visited Kim several times and gifted her more than five luxury neckties, each worth hundreds of thousands of won.



KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



