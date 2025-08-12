Mrs. Kim's butler arrested

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Aug. 12), as Mrs. Kim underwent a detention warrant review, the key figure in the so-called "butler gate," Mr. Kim Ye-seong, returned to the country and was arrested.



Before boarding the plane, Mr. Kim met exclusively with our reporters in Vietnam.



Mr. Kim Ye-seong claimed that he is not a butler and that he cut off contact after the 2018 balance falsification incident.



This is an exclusive report by reporter Kim Young-hoon.



[Report]



Mr. Kim Ye-seong, who has been referred to as Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's 'butler,' was arrested by special prosecution team investigators as soon as he entered the country.



He had left for Vietnam after the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and did not respond to the special investigation, returning after four months.



Earlier, Mr. Kim, who met with KBS reporters in Vietnam, denied being a 'butler.'



[Kim Ye-seong/'Butler Gate' suspect: "(I) am not someone who wants to live as a butler picking up scraps while doing chores for someone else's house. I only lent my name for the Covana Contents audit and did not perform any work or receive any compensation."]



He stated that he cut off contact with Mrs. Kim after being involved in the 2018 incident of falsifying a balance certificate related to her mother, Choi Eun-soon.



[Kim Ye-seong: "(Mrs. Kim) called me and was extremely angry. 'How could you, having worked at a financial institution, commit such an act?' I truly have a deep regret."]



Mr. Kim claimed he became a scapegoat after being repeatedly investigated due to issues involving Mrs. Kim's family.



In contrast to Mr. Kim's claims, the special investigation team believes that he has benefited from operating a rental car company through connections with Mrs. Kim.



After his arrest, Mr. Kim was immediately transported to the Gwanghwamun special investigation office, where he stated he would cooperate with the investigation.



[Kim Ye-seong/'Butler Gate' suspect: "I have not been involved in any wrongdoing or illegal activities. I will come forward to the special investigation team and clarify everything transparently."]



The special investigation team is investigating whether there was an exchange of benefits between Mr. Kim and company CEO Jo Young-tak, who was a major donor to former President Yoon during the presidential election.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!