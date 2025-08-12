News 9

Kim scandal sinks Yoon's gov't

입력 2025.08.12 (23:35)

[Anchor]

Yes, from various allegations to the possibility of simultaneous arrest, Kim Keon-hee has consistently been at the center of controversies surrounding former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In particular, concerns about Mrs. Kim's 'behind-the-scenes' influence have been raised, but former President Yoon has consistently brushed off these issues.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the story.

[Report]

"Mrs. Kim Keon-hee said she extremely dislikes following her husband in politics."

[Kim Keon-hee/Dec. 2021: "Even if my husband becomes president, I will only fulfill my role as a wife."]

However, those around Mrs. Kim have become the biggest 'risk' for the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Issues related to shamanistic figures like Cheongong and Geonjinbeopsa have been raised since the candidate days.

[Yoo Seong-min/then presidential candidate/People Power Party 20th presidential primary candidate debate/Oct. 2021: "I'm asking how you got to know such a person (Cheongong)."]

[Yoon Suk Yeol/then presidential candidate: "No, there was someone who told my wife."]

A scene of receiving an expensive bag from Pastor Choi Jae-young was also publicly revealed.

[Choi Jae-young/Pastor/May, 2024: "If nothing had been received, nothing had happened."]

Allegations continued throughout his term, but former President Yoon was preoccupied with protecting his wife.

[Yoon Suk Yeol/former president/Feb. 2024: "It is really difficult for the president or the first lady to treat anyone so harshly."]

Only after suspicions of political broker Myung Tae-kyun's involvement in nominations surfaced did former President Yoon say he would 'cut off all their personal ties.'

This was three years into his presidency.

[Yoon Suk Yeol/former president/Nov. 2024: "My wife should have changed her phone as well. I will take measures so that the public does not have to worry or feel upset about such things."]

Ultimately, Mrs. Kim is facing a special investigation involving 16 charges alongside former President Yoon, most of which concern surrounding individuals and 'behind-the-scenes' issues.

If Mrs. Kim is arrested, it will be recorded in history as the unprecedented simultaneous arrest of a former presidential couple.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

