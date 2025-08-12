[Exclusive]Profit-sharing claim denied

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Ye-seong has strongly denied allegations that he shared 4.6 billion won in profits from a rental car company with former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



He claimed that after he made money, Kim personally called him with what he described as a warning, and that he was later questioned by the presidential office.



Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



The so-called "butler gate" scandal involves suspicions that a rental car company where Kim Ye-sung once worked secured 18.6 billion won in investment from a large corporation by leveraging ties to Kim Keon-hee, and that Kim Ye-seong pocketed 4.6 billion won from selling his shares and shared it with her.



Kim said that he had already left the company due to an incident involving Kim Keon-hee's mother, so he was not involved in attracting the investment and never invoked former President Yoon’s name.



[Kim Ye-seong/"Butler Gate" Figure: “This company was selected as a preliminary unicorn in July 2020. Who would try to get introductions from an unpopular government?”]



However, in 2023, after receiving 4.6 billion won from the investment, Kim said he unexpectedly heard from Kim Keon-hee.



[Kim Ye-seong/"Butler Gate" Figure: “She said, ‘I heard rumors you made some money. If someone calls from there, go and cooperate with the investigation,’ and then hung up.”]



Kim said he then met with the Presidential Office’s Office of Public Integrity and told them the 4.6 billion won had nothing to do with Kim Keon-hee, after which the matter was closed.



He added that 2.4 billion won of the money was lent to the company’s CEO and promised to submit all financial records to the special counsel team.



[Kim Ye-seong/"Butler Gate" Figure: “Share profits with Kim Keon-hee? With someone I don’t even talk to? What, telepathically?”]



However, the fact that the former First Lady appeared to know in advance about an upcoming investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and warned him raises new questions.



The special counsel team is now investigating not only the flow of the investment funds but also whether the presidential office knew of the matter and covered it up.



KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



