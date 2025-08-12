POSCO E&C accident probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Authorities launched a compulsory investigation today (8.12) with a search and seizure in connection with an industrial accident at a POSCO E&C construction site.



The Myanmar worker who had been in a coma following a suspected electrocution is reported to have regained consciousness today.



Hwang Da-ye reports.



[Report]



Police officers and labor ministry officials are seen carrying blue boxes.



Authorities have begun a search and seizure at POSCO E&C headquarters.



This comes eight days after the suspected electrocution accident occurred at one of its construction sites.



The search targeted five locations, including POSCO E&C’s headquarters, the headquarters of subcontractor LT Sambo, and on-site offices.



About 70 police officers and labor inspectors were deployed to secure safety inspection records and other relevant materials.



Police are investigating company officials on charges of occupational negligence resulting in injury, while the labor ministry is looking into alleged violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.



At the time of the accident, the underground underpass construction site was flooded due to heavy rain. The worker was reportedly operating a pump for drainage when the suspected electrocution occurred.



The investigation will focus on whether proper safety measures were in place to prevent electric leakage.



This is the site where the accident happened.



Even now, water remains pooled here, and all work, including drainage, has been halted.



The injured worker, a Myanmar national employed by the subcontractor, had been unconscious for more than a week after the accident but is reported to have regained consciousness today.



Just last month, a fatal entrapment accident occurred at a highway construction site in Uiryeong, South Gyeongsang Province. This year alone, there have been four fatal accidents at construction sites managed by POSCO E&C.



KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!