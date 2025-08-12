Lee threatens permanent bid ban

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung, who ordered that all industrial accident fatalities be reported directly, received a follow-up report at the Cabinet meeting today (Aug. 12).



He emphasized that only strong sanctions can prevent repeated accidents and instructed to consider permanent disqualification from bidding.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



"Report all industrial accident fatalities directly."



Despite repeated calls for strong measures, as industrial accidents continue to occur, this was the instruction given by President Lee Jae Myung immediately upon returning from vacation.



At his first regular Cabinet meeting after returning, he received reports related to industrial accidents from the relevant ministries.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "There seems to be a tendency to take it for granted to work without safety measures, and only after an accident do we check whether safety measures were taken or regulations were followed."]



President Lee pointed out that the problem lies in the misguided culture that values money over human life, stressing the need to fundamentally reform the underdeveloped nation plagued by industrial accidents.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "If necessary, we must amend relevant laws to break free from being an underdeveloped nation plagued by industrial accidents."]



He stated that strong sanctions are necessary to fundamentally prevent repeated industrial accidents and instructed to consider permanent disqualification from bidding.



He also proposed providing substantial rewards for reporting workplaces with inadequate safety management and implementing a penalty system to help companies secure safety costs.



[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "There has not been a single case where large construction companies have been punished under the Serious Accident Punishment Act, and it is essential to strengthen the responsibility of the primary contractor."]



President Lee urged the Minister of Employment and Labor to be prepared to stake his position and ordered the establishment of a dedicated organization for serious accidents to monitor and manage continuously.



This is Lee Hee-yeon from KBS News.



