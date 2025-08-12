KCC head cleared in miner's death

News 9

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, three years ago, there was an accident at the Jangseong Mining Company in Gangwon Province where a miner was buried and died.

At that time, the president of the Korea Coal Corporation was the first public enterprise representative to be indicted for violating the Serious Accident Punishment Act, and today (Aug. 12), the first trial court ruled that it was an accident that was difficult to prevent in advance and acquitted him.

Lee Hyun-ki reports.

[Report]

In September 2022, at a depth of 675 meters in the underground tunnel of the Jangseong Mining Company in Taebaek, Gangwon Province, a miner in his 40s was buried and died.

He was swept away by what is known as 'death coal,' a mixture of coal and water, while conducting a safety inspection.

The prosecution requested the court to sentence former Korea Coal Corporation president Won Kyung-hwan to 2 years and 6 months in prison, holding him responsible for the accident.

This is the first case where a public enterprise representative has been indicted for violating the Serious Accident Punishment Act.

Three years after the incident, the first trial court acquitted former President Won.

The court determined that the management's responsibility is to establish systems and conduct inspections, and it is difficult to see that former President Won failed to fulfill his duties.

It also stated that even if he fulfilled his duty of care, there was no guarantee that an accident would not occur in situations that could not be anticipated, such as the expansion of rock fractures.

For these reasons, the court also acquitted two employees of the Korea Coal Corporation who were tried together.

Immediately after the trial, former President Won expressed his condolences to the deceased employee and their family, stating that there is no scientific method to predict the death coal accident.

[Won Kyung-hwan/Former President of Korea Coal Corporation: "I feel very sorry for not being able to protect lives, and I apologize to our employees. I also want to express my apologies to the bereaved families."]

Regarding this ruling, the Gangwon Regional Headquarters of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions expressed concern that it could mark the beginning of a pardon for heads of public institutions and protested.

KBS News, Lee Hyun-ki.

