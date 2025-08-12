Gov't mulls tougher site penalties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Following the president’s directive, the government is preparing high-intensity sanctions.



With the construction industry on edge under mounting pressure, companies that have experienced fatal accidents are seeing mass resignations and halting construction work immediately.



Yoon Ah-rim reports.



[Report]



At a DL Construction apartment site scheduled for completion in June next year, the gates remain firmly shut at a time when work would normally be in full swing.



[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: “Customers who used to come by aren’t coming anymore, so they’re just not doing construction…”]



After a worker fell to his death at the site on Aug. 8, DL Construction immediately suspended operations at all sites nationwide.



[DL Construction Official: “We’ve halted all construction. Only sites that pass safety inspections and receive approval from the CSO (Chief Safety Officer) will resume work.”]



From the CEO to on-site managers, around 80 executives and employees have submitted resignations, taking responsibility for the accident.



POSCO E&C, which has had four fatal accidents this year, also saw its CEO step down.



The industry is now operating under a “one strike and you’re out” mindset, ramping up safety vigilance.



[Construction Industry Official/Voice Altered: “We’re paying extra attention to safety management systems, filling any gaps on-site, and providing more training for workers…”]



Since the Serious Accidents Punishment Act took effect three years ago, 2,000 workers have died on the job, half of them in construction.



The government believes sanctions must be strengthened so companies suffer financially if they fail to ensure safety.



However, experts warn that harsher penalties alone aren’t enough, pointing to systemic issues like lowest-bid contracts and pressure to shorten construction periods.



[Lee Eun-hyung/Research Fellow, Korean Research Institute for Construction Policy: “Multi-tier subcontracting ultimately comes down to proper project costs. Adequate timeframes and fair budgets must be ensured.”]



The government is considering loan restrictions and bidding bans for companies involved in serious accidents and plans to announce comprehensive measures next month.



KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



