Cho Kuk pardon shakes politics

[Anchor]



The pardon of former leader Cho Kuk is expected to complicate the political landscape within the broader pro-government bloc.



With speculation already growing about his possible run in next June’s local elections, subtle tensions are emerging between the Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party.



Cho is reportedly planning a nationwide tour to thank supporters following his release.



Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.



[Report]



In last year’s general election, Cho Kuk won 12 seats with a party bearing his own name.



[Cho Kuk/Former Leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party/Apr. 10, 2024: “We will act faster, stronger, and more clearly.”]



Notably, in Honam and Sejong, his party’s vote share exceeded that of the Democratic Party.



Based on this political capital, speculation about his candidacy in the local elections began well before his pardon.



Potential races include mayor of Seoul or Busan, or running in a by-election for the Incheon Gyeyang constituency — President Lee Jae Myung’s former district.



Some predict, however, that Cho will refrain from making election-related comments for the time being.



[Kim Sun-min/Acting Leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party/YouTube ‘Jang Yoon-sun’s News Convenience Store’: “We should put more effort into clearing the remnants of the insurrection incident. Elections are still a more distant matter.”]



Following the pardon, Cho is reportedly considering first thanking the public and party members, and visiting regions such as Bongha, Pyeongsan Village, and Busan.



The Democratic Party’s stance is complicated.



While it welcomes Cho’s release for now, the outlook changes when considering the local elections.



If the Rebuilding Korea Party fields many candidates, it could disrupt the electoral map in Honam in particular.



Ruling party lawmakers say Honam will support the success of the Democratic government, but they are keeping a close eye on local sentiment.



Talk of a potential merger has also surfaced, but the Rebuilding Korea Party has rejected the idea.



[Seo Wang-jin/Floor Leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party: “We have never seriously reviewed or discussed such a matter. Our principle so far has been healthy competition with the Democratic Party in the Honam region.”]



If Cho returns to politics, the influence of the pro-Moon Jae-in faction could resurface.



Should they seek to distinguish themselves from the pro-Lee Jae Myung faction, the political landscape within the pro-government bloc could shift significantly.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



