News 9

Double top court justices

입력 2025.08.13 (00:49)

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has launched a judicial reform special committee, accelerating discussions on increasing the number of Supreme Court justices.

There is a high possibility of increasing the current fourteen justices to thirty.

They aim to complete the processing of the bill before the Chuseok holiday.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party's judicial reform special committee set 'increasing the number of Supreme Court justices' as its goal from the very first meeting.

The discussions gained momentum again following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the election law case involving then-presidential candidate Lee Jae Myung in May.

They stated, "There is sufficient justification."

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: "The public has concerns that (due to the lack of Supreme Court justices) there might be cases where trials are conducted without reviewing investigation records in the third trial."]

It is reported that the committee members generally agree on the proposal to increase the number of justices from the current 14 to 30.

They are not pursuing the initially controversial 'non-legal professional justices' but are considering diversifying the composition of the 'Supreme Court Justice Candidate Recommendation Committee,' which is centered on judges and legal professionals.

[Lee Geon-tae/Secretary of the Democratic Party's Judicial Reform Special Committee: "Since the final recommendations are made by those desired by the Chief Justice, it is not a recruitment pool that ensures democratic legitimacy..."]

They also plan to discuss improvements to the judge evaluation system and the introduction of pre-examination of search warrant applications.

The People Power Party has opposed this, calling it "legislative overreach that undermines judicial independence."

[Park Seong-hoon/People Power Party Spokesperson: "Is this ultimately about removing the judicial risk for one person, Lee Jae Myung? The public will never tolerate attempts to reduce the judiciary to a political fence."]

The Democratic Party plans to pass judicial reform bills in the National Assembly before the Chuseok holiday after gathering opinions from experts and the public.

KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

  • Double top court justices
    • 입력 2025-08-13 00:49:54
    News 9


