S. Korea, U.S. to hold summit

입력 2025.08.13 (00:49)

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold their first summit on Aug. 25 in Washington, D.C.

President Lee is also considering a visit to Japan before or after the Korea-U.S. summit.

Bang Jun-won reports.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung will visit the United States from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26 at the invitation of President Trump.

The first Korea-U.S. summit is set for Aug. 25.

Just 82 days after President Lee’s inauguration.

The visit will be in the form of a working trip.

With the official welcoming ceremony omitted and the schedule centered around the summit.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Spokesperson: “The visit will focus on in-depth, practical discussions on issues of mutual interest between the two leaders.”]

After the summit at the White House, the two presidents will hold a working lunch.

Additional events may be scheduled by mutual agreement.

As President Trump is highly interested in shipbuilding cooperation, plans are being explored for the two leaders to jointly visit a U.S. shipyard recently acquired by a Korean company.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Spokesperson: “It’s something that’s quite possible, but at this point, it’s only a prediction.”]

On the possibility of major business leaders joining the trip, the presidential office said, “They have expressed willingness to accompany the visit,” but added that it is not yet at the stage for an announcement.

First Lady Kim Hea Kyung will also accompany President Lee.

She is expected to attend friendship events with First Lady Melania Trump, a meeting with the Korean community, and cultural programs.

The presidential office is also reviewing the possibility of President Lee visiting Japan before or after the summit, citing ongoing discussions between the two countries on resuming shuttle diplomacy.

KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

공지·정정

