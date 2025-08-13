News 9

Agenda for U.S.-Korea summit?

[Anchor]

In this meeting, the leaders of South Korea and the United States are expected to discuss trade issues, including follow-up measures on tariff negotiations, as well as security agendas.

In particular, issues such as our defense budget, the role of U.S. troops in South Korea, and responses to North Korea's nuclear threats are expected to be addressed with major focus.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the story.

[Report]

The two leaders are facing numerous security issues as they meet for the first time after the conclusion of tariff negotiations.

Initially, our government approached the tariff negotiations with a 'package strategy' that dealt with both trade and security, but the agreement was reached primarily on trade.

This means that a second round of security negotiations is still pending.

Since President Trump took office, the issues of increasing defense spending and readjusting the role of U.S. troops in South Korea have been continuously discussed, making the modernization of the alliance an essential agenda.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "We will discuss ways to develop the South Korea-U.S. alliance into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance in response to the changing international security and economic environment."]

Amid the deepening U.S.-China conflict, our country may be asked for specific answers regarding its role.

However, since this meeting is the first encounter between the two leaders and has a strong practical nature, there are also observations that it will serve as a means to find a broad consensus.

While emphasizing a solid alliance, discussions on North Korea policy, including responses to the North Korean nuclear issue, are also expected.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "We will discuss ways to strengthen the robust South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture while also discussing cooperation measures for buidling peace on the Korean Peninsula and denuclearization."]

The Presidential Office has stated that the discussions in the trade sector have been concluded with the agreement on tariffs, but specific coordination regarding detailed investment plans is still necessary.

The Presidential Office explained that they will discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation based on tariff negotiations, as well as partnerships in economic security, including advanced technology and critical minerals.

KBS News, Son Seo-young.

