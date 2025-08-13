Will Kim Keon-hee be detained?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The decision on whether Kim Keon-hee will be detained is expected to be made as early as tonight (Aug. 12).



Mrs. Kim is currently waiting for the results at a detention center after undergoing a warrant review today.



We will connect to the court to see if, for the first time in constitutional history, a former president and his spouse will be detained simultaneously.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun! I heard that Mrs. Kim expressed her distress in court today.



The results are still pending, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, the results have not been announced yet.



The detention warrant review for Mrs. Kim started at 10:10 AM and lasted about four and a half hours.



Mrs. Kim arrived at the court about 40 minutes before the warrant review.



Unlike during the special prosecutor's investigation, where she referred to herself as "a nobody," she did not respond to any questions from reporters regarding various allegations and headed straight to the courtroom.



However, she showed a different side inside the courtroom.



It is reported that Mrs. Kim spoke for about five minutes, stating, "I am upset that issues from before my marriage are being brought up."



[Anchor]



What were the key issues during today's warrant review?



[Reporter]



The special prosecutor's request for a detention warrant includes three allegations.



They are stock manipulation involving Deutsch Motors, interference in candidate nominations, and allegations of soliciting from the Unification Church and a fortune teller.



Among the 16 allegations, only those with sufficient evidence, such as recordings and testimonies, were prioritized.



The detention opinion submitted to the court was 840 pages long.



Additionally, it was emphasized that Mrs. Kim is still influencing her close aides, who have been resetting their mobile phones, raising concerns about evidence destruction.



On the other hand, Mrs. Kim's side denied all allegations, presenting a 60-page opinion and additional presentation materials.



They argued that since her mobile phone has been seized, she cannot destroy evidence or flee due to health issues.



The decision on Mrs. Kim's detention will be made tonight, or at the latest, by tomorrow morning (Aug. 13).



This has been KBS News' Lee Ho-jun reporting from the Seoul Central District Court where the warrant review is taking place.



