Seohee Chair admits necklace gift

[Anchor]



In the meantime, Lee Bong-kwan, the chairman of Seohui Construction, has admitted that he gave the so-called NATO visit necklace to Mrs. Kim.



Chairman Lee submitted a confession letter containing this information along with the genuine necklace returned to him to the special investigation team.



However, it has been confirmed that after seeing a KBS report stating that the necklace was found at a relative's house of Mrs. Kim, he attempted to destroy evidence by changing his mobile phone.



This content is reported exclusively by reporter Jung Sang-bin.



[Report]



The confession letter submitted by Lee Bong-kwan, chairman of Seohui Construction, states that he gave the 'NATO visit necklace' worth around 60 million won to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.



[Oh Jung-hee/Deputy Special Investigator: "The Seohui Construction side submitted a confession letter to the special investigation team acknowledging the fact that they provided the Van Cleef & Arpels necklace worn by Kim Keon-hee."]



He also submitted the genuine necklace, which he claimed to have kept after retrieving it following the visit.



["When Mrs. Kim Keon-hee was on an overseas visit..."]



On the 25th of last month, KBS reported that the necklace was found at a relative's house of Mrs. Kim, and subsequently reported exclusively that it was a 'fake'.



Chairman Lee Bong-kwan of Seohui Construction, who delivered the 'genuine necklace' to Mrs. Kim, reportedly changed his mobile phone immediately after this report.



However, after the special investigation team conducted a search of the Seohui Construction headquarters and became aware of the fact that he had changed his mobile phone, he ultimately submitted the confession letter and the necklace.



The confession letter reportedly contains specific details, such as that the necklace was purchased in the name of the chief of staff's mother and that a department store gift certificate was used.



This contradicts previous statements claiming "it was borrowed," "it is a fake," and "it was a gift purchased 20 years ago for my mother," leading the special investigation team to conclude that Mrs. Kim has been providing false explanations.



The special investigation team is reviewing the application of the charge of bribery, as it is believed that Lee's son-in-law, former prosecutor Park Seong-geun, was appointed as the chief of staff to the Prime Minister in June 2022 in exchange for the necklace.



They also submitted a separate opinion letter regarding this during the detention warrant review.



During the final question of the warrant review, the judge asked Mrs. Kim if she had ever received the necklace, to which she replied no.



This is Jung Sang-bin from KBS News.



