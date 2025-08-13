News 9

Liberation Day pardon sparks stir

입력 2025.08.13 (04:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The aftermath of the special pardon list for Liberation Day, which includes former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang, is causing a stir.

The opposition claims it is the worst pardon that disrespects the rule of law and has decided to boycott President Lee Jae Myung's national appointment ceremony.

The ruling party countered that there is an excessively demonized aspect and that the boycott of the appointment ceremony is a denial of the presidential election results.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports.

[Report]

Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, accused of 'child admission fraud', and former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang, accused of 'embezzling funds for comfort women victims'.

The opposition focused criticism on the two individuals.

They defined this pardon as 'the worst incident of disrespecting the rule of law'.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the Emergency Committee and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "Two months into the Lee Jae Myung administration, democracy is being destroyed, the rule of law is collapsing, and common sense and fairness are disappearing."]

In particular, criticism continued that the pardon of former lawmaker Youn is inappropriate.

[Kim Jeong-jae/Chairman of the Policy Committee of the People Power Party: "Youn Mee-hyang, who embezzled funds that are like independent funds for comfort women victims, is rather flaunting herself as if she is innocent."]

The People Power Party and the Reform Party have decided to boycott President Lee Jae Myung's national appointment ceremony held on Liberation Day.

They stated that there is no reason to attend a party exclusive to the ruling party after a pardon that tarnished the meaning of Liberation Day.

The Democratic Party believes that public sentiment regarding this pardon is not significantly negative.

In response to the opposition's offensive, they reiterated that it is a 'pardon for people's livelihoods' and aims to 'rescue victims of political prosecution'.

[Han Jeong-ae/Chairman of the Policy Committee of the Democratic Party/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(Credit recovery support for) 3.24 million people with minor delinquency records, and special reduction measures for those who have faced administrative sanctions. This is now a matter of restoring people's livelihoods..."]

There has also been continued support for former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang.

[Jeon Hyun-heui/Senior Supreme Member of the Democratic Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "(Former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang) has gone too far, but she has contributed much more. (The allegations) have been exaggerated, leading to her demonization in the eyes of the public...."]

The House of Sharing and the Justice for the Comfort Women have not expressed any position regarding the pardon of former lawmaker Youn.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Liberation Day pardon sparks stir
    • 입력 2025-08-13 04:01:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

The aftermath of the special pardon list for Liberation Day, which includes former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang, is causing a stir.

The opposition claims it is the worst pardon that disrespects the rule of law and has decided to boycott President Lee Jae Myung's national appointment ceremony.

The ruling party countered that there is an excessively demonized aspect and that the boycott of the appointment ceremony is a denial of the presidential election results.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports.

[Report]

Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, accused of 'child admission fraud', and former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang, accused of 'embezzling funds for comfort women victims'.

The opposition focused criticism on the two individuals.

They defined this pardon as 'the worst incident of disrespecting the rule of law'.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the Emergency Committee and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "Two months into the Lee Jae Myung administration, democracy is being destroyed, the rule of law is collapsing, and common sense and fairness are disappearing."]

In particular, criticism continued that the pardon of former lawmaker Youn is inappropriate.

[Kim Jeong-jae/Chairman of the Policy Committee of the People Power Party: "Youn Mee-hyang, who embezzled funds that are like independent funds for comfort women victims, is rather flaunting herself as if she is innocent."]

The People Power Party and the Reform Party have decided to boycott President Lee Jae Myung's national appointment ceremony held on Liberation Day.

They stated that there is no reason to attend a party exclusive to the ruling party after a pardon that tarnished the meaning of Liberation Day.

The Democratic Party believes that public sentiment regarding this pardon is not significantly negative.

In response to the opposition's offensive, they reiterated that it is a 'pardon for people's livelihoods' and aims to 'rescue victims of political prosecution'.

[Han Jeong-ae/Chairman of the Policy Committee of the Democratic Party/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(Credit recovery support for) 3.24 million people with minor delinquency records, and special reduction measures for those who have faced administrative sanctions. This is now a matter of restoring people's livelihoods..."]

There has also been continued support for former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang.

[Jeon Hyun-heui/Senior Supreme Member of the Democratic Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "(Former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang) has gone too far, but she has contributed much more. (The allegations) have been exaggerated, leading to her demonization in the eyes of the public...."]

The House of Sharing and the Justice for the Comfort Women have not expressed any position regarding the pardon of former lawmaker Youn.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.
오대성
오대성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 여사 구속…“증거 인멸할 염려”

김건희 여사 구속…“증거 인멸할 염려”
[단독] 서희건설 “목걸이 줬다” 자수서 제출…KBS 보도에 ‘증거인멸’ 시도

[단독] 서희건설 “목걸이 줬다” 자수서 제출…KBS 보도에 ‘증거인멸’ 시도
[단독] 김예성 “IMS 투자금 46억 벌자, 김 여사 ‘조사 받으라’ 전화”

[단독] 김예성 “IMS 투자금 46억 벌자, 김 여사 ‘조사 받으라’ 전화”
‘직보 지시’ 산재 뿌리 뽑는다 …“입찰 자격 영구박탈 등 검토”

‘직보 지시’ 산재 뿌리 뽑는다 …“입찰 자격 영구박탈 등 검토”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.