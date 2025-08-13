Liberation Day pardon sparks stir

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The aftermath of the special pardon list for Liberation Day, which includes former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang, is causing a stir.



The opposition claims it is the worst pardon that disrespects the rule of law and has decided to boycott President Lee Jae Myung's national appointment ceremony.



The ruling party countered that there is an excessively demonized aspect and that the boycott of the appointment ceremony is a denial of the presidential election results.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports.



[Report]



Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, accused of 'child admission fraud', and former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang, accused of 'embezzling funds for comfort women victims'.



The opposition focused criticism on the two individuals.



They defined this pardon as 'the worst incident of disrespecting the rule of law'.



[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the Emergency Committee and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "Two months into the Lee Jae Myung administration, democracy is being destroyed, the rule of law is collapsing, and common sense and fairness are disappearing."]



In particular, criticism continued that the pardon of former lawmaker Youn is inappropriate.



[Kim Jeong-jae/Chairman of the Policy Committee of the People Power Party: "Youn Mee-hyang, who embezzled funds that are like independent funds for comfort women victims, is rather flaunting herself as if she is innocent."]



The People Power Party and the Reform Party have decided to boycott President Lee Jae Myung's national appointment ceremony held on Liberation Day.



They stated that there is no reason to attend a party exclusive to the ruling party after a pardon that tarnished the meaning of Liberation Day.



The Democratic Party believes that public sentiment regarding this pardon is not significantly negative.



In response to the opposition's offensive, they reiterated that it is a 'pardon for people's livelihoods' and aims to 'rescue victims of political prosecution'.



[Han Jeong-ae/Chairman of the Policy Committee of the Democratic Party/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(Credit recovery support for) 3.24 million people with minor delinquency records, and special reduction measures for those who have faced administrative sanctions. This is now a matter of restoring people's livelihoods..."]



There has also been continued support for former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang.



[Jeon Hyun-heui/Senior Supreme Member of the Democratic Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "(Former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang) has gone too far, but she has contributed much more. (The allegations) have been exaggerated, leading to her demonization in the eyes of the public...."]



The House of Sharing and the Justice for the Comfort Women have not expressed any position regarding the pardon of former lawmaker Youn.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



