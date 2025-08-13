‘KPop Demon Hunters’ tops Billboard

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The world is buzzing about the animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters' based on K-pop.



As the craze continues, the film's theme song has reached number one on the Billboard charts in the United States.



This is the second time for K-pop, following BTS.



Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the details.



[Report]



["One for the first time is 'Golden.'"]



K-pop has once again topped the Billboard Hot 100, the main singles chart.



The song in question is 'Golden,' an insert song from the animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' which has gained this achievement just seven weeks after entering the charts, thanks to the film's global popularity.



Earlier, on Aug. 1, it also reached number one on the UK's official singles chart, sweeping both major global charts.



[Maggie Kang/'KPop Demon Hunters' Director: "Korean culture has come and how big of a cultural force we have become."]



The popularity of this song is truly a sensation.



From K-pop artists to international pop stars, challenges to sing along with the song have spread like a trend, and there has even been a so-called 'open run' line at the National Museum of Korea to purchase the Korean characters featured in the film.



[Kim Do-hun/Popular Music Critic: "While the popularity of the animation itself plays a role, the story of the Korean-American singer Kim Eun-jae, known as EJAE, who worked incredibly hard and finally achieved their dreams in America, adds to the emotional impact...."]



As K-pop leads the global cultural flow, the world is watching how far the limitless momentum of K-pop will continue.



This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.



