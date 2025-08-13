News 9

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ tops Billboard

입력 2025.08.13 (04:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The world is buzzing about the animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters' based on K-pop.

As the craze continues, the film's theme song has reached number one on the Billboard charts in the United States.

This is the second time for K-pop, following BTS.

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the details.

[Report]

["One for the first time is 'Golden.'"]

K-pop has once again topped the Billboard Hot 100, the main singles chart.

The song in question is 'Golden,' an insert song from the animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' which has gained this achievement just seven weeks after entering the charts, thanks to the film's global popularity.

Earlier, on Aug. 1, it also reached number one on the UK's official singles chart, sweeping both major global charts.

[Maggie Kang/'KPop Demon Hunters' Director: "Korean culture has come and how big of a cultural force we have become."]

The popularity of this song is truly a sensation.

From K-pop artists to international pop stars, challenges to sing along with the song have spread like a trend, and there has even been a so-called 'open run' line at the National Museum of Korea to purchase the Korean characters featured in the film.

[Kim Do-hun/Popular Music Critic: "While the popularity of the animation itself plays a role, the story of the Korean-American singer Kim Eun-jae, known as EJAE, who worked incredibly hard and finally achieved their dreams in America, adds to the emotional impact...."]

As K-pop leads the global cultural flow, the world is watching how far the limitless momentum of K-pop will continue.

This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ tops Billboard
    • 입력 2025-08-13 04:01:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

The world is buzzing about the animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters' based on K-pop.

As the craze continues, the film's theme song has reached number one on the Billboard charts in the United States.

This is the second time for K-pop, following BTS.

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the details.

[Report]

["One for the first time is 'Golden.'"]

K-pop has once again topped the Billboard Hot 100, the main singles chart.

The song in question is 'Golden,' an insert song from the animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' which has gained this achievement just seven weeks after entering the charts, thanks to the film's global popularity.

Earlier, on Aug. 1, it also reached number one on the UK's official singles chart, sweeping both major global charts.

[Maggie Kang/'KPop Demon Hunters' Director: "Korean culture has come and how big of a cultural force we have become."]

The popularity of this song is truly a sensation.

From K-pop artists to international pop stars, challenges to sing along with the song have spread like a trend, and there has even been a so-called 'open run' line at the National Museum of Korea to purchase the Korean characters featured in the film.

[Kim Do-hun/Popular Music Critic: "While the popularity of the animation itself plays a role, the story of the Korean-American singer Kim Eun-jae, known as EJAE, who worked incredibly hard and finally achieved their dreams in America, adds to the emotional impact...."]

As K-pop leads the global cultural flow, the world is watching how far the limitless momentum of K-pop will continue.

This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.
김현수
김현수

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 여사 구속…“증거 인멸할 염려”

김건희 여사 구속…“증거 인멸할 염려”
[단독] 서희건설 “목걸이 줬다” 자수서 제출…KBS 보도에 ‘증거인멸’ 시도

[단독] 서희건설 “목걸이 줬다” 자수서 제출…KBS 보도에 ‘증거인멸’ 시도
[단독] 김예성 “IMS 투자금 46억 벌자, 김 여사 ‘조사 받으라’ 전화”

[단독] 김예성 “IMS 투자금 46억 벌자, 김 여사 ‘조사 받으라’ 전화”
‘직보 지시’ 산재 뿌리 뽑는다 …“입찰 자격 영구박탈 등 검토”

‘직보 지시’ 산재 뿌리 뽑는다 …“입찰 자격 영구박탈 등 검토”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.