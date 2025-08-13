Trump declares emergency in D.C.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Donald Trump has suddenly declared a public safety emergency in Washington, D.C., saying he will eradicate crime in the city.



But crime in Washington is actually on a downward trend.



Some say Trump is targeting the Democratic stronghold first.



Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.



[Report]



President Trump has unexpectedly declared a public safety emergency in the U.S. capital, Washington, D.C.



The federal government will take control of law enforcement duties currently handled by the D.C. police, and 800 members of the National Guard will be deployed.



Five hundred law enforcement officers from agencies such as the FBI will also be assigned to patrol duties.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "This is Liberation Day in D.C. and we're going to take our capital back."]



Trump explained that he aims to save Washington from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor.



Earlier this month, after a former Department of Government Efficiency official was beaten by teenagers in downtown Washington, Trump openly criticized the city’s security situation.



While Trump described the city as out of control, statistics show that incidents such as homicides and juvenile crime have recently been decreasing in Washington.



This has fueled speculation that Trump’s move is aimed at exerting control over an area with strong Democratic support.



Trump has also hinted at taking similar action in New York and Chicago — both Democratic-led cities.



["Trump must go now."]



[Eugene Akshtehter/Washington, D.C. resident: "Growing up in Washington it’s very hard to to see the city being captured by Donald Trump and making everybody live in fear."]



The U.S. Secretary of Defense said the public will soon see National Guard troops arriving in Washington.



Some U.S. media outlets have pointed out that a full federal takeover of local law enforcement would require legislative changes.



KBS News, Kim Kyung-soo, Washington.



