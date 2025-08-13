Ponce breaks KBO win streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A monumental new record has been set in domestic professional baseball after 44 years.



The league's best pitcher, Hanwha's foreign player Ponce, achieved his 15th win against Lotte, breaking the record for the most consecutive wins by a starting pitcher in season openers.



He also set the record for the fewest games to reach 200 strikeouts in history.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the details.



[Report]



The game in Daejeon, where Ponce's record achievement was at stake, once again recorded a full house.



Ponce started off on a good note by striking out Lotte's lead-off hitter Kim Dong-hyuk with a changeup in the first inning.



After that, there was a one-out, two-on situation, but shortstop Shim Woo-jun made a great play on Reyes' hit to turn it into a double play.



In the third inning, during Son Ho-young's at-bat, he gave up a ball due to a pitch clock violation but still managed to strike him out.



Ponce, who even handed a foreign object he found on the grass to the umpire, faced Kim Dong-hyuk again and struck him out with his main weapon, a fastball at 156 km/h.



Overwhelming the Lotte batters with a variety of pitches, Ponce struck out Han Tae-yang for his seventh strikeout of the game in the sixth inning.



This was the moment he recorded 200 strikeouts in the fewest games ever, with two games fewer than the previous record, achieving it in just 23 games.



Ryu Hyun-jin in the dugout also applauded to celebrate Ponce's great achievement.



The Hanwha batters supported Ponce by scoring two runs against Lotte's starting pitcher Gamboa in their ace matchup.



Ponce displayed powerful pitching, striking out nine batters until the seventh inning before leaving the mound.



The fate of whether he could achieve the new record of 15 consecutive wins by a starting pitcher after the season opener was left to the bullpen pitchers.



Fortunately, the recently shaky Hanwha bullpen managed to secure the win, and Ponce established a new record for the most consecutive wins after the season opener, surpassing Chung Min-tae in 2003 and Hector in 2017 by one game.



LG's new foreign pitcher Tolhurst received a passing grade in his first game on the Korean stage.



Tolhurst recorded no runs, allowing only two hits while striking out seven batters over seven innings.



The LG lineup also supported Tolhurst's debut with timely hits, including one from Park Hae-min in the fifth inning.



KIA successfully broke their two-game losing streak, led by home runs from Oh Seon-woo and Na Sung-bum.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



