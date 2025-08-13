News 9

Ponce breaks KBO win streak

입력 2025.08.13 (04:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A monumental new record has been set in domestic professional baseball after 44 years.

The league's best pitcher, Hanwha's foreign player Ponce, achieved his 15th win against Lotte, breaking the record for the most consecutive wins by a starting pitcher in season openers.

He also set the record for the fewest games to reach 200 strikeouts in history.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the details.

[Report]

The game in Daejeon, where Ponce's record achievement was at stake, once again recorded a full house.

Ponce started off on a good note by striking out Lotte's lead-off hitter Kim Dong-hyuk with a changeup in the first inning.

After that, there was a one-out, two-on situation, but shortstop Shim Woo-jun made a great play on Reyes' hit to turn it into a double play.

In the third inning, during Son Ho-young's at-bat, he gave up a ball due to a pitch clock violation but still managed to strike him out.

Ponce, who even handed a foreign object he found on the grass to the umpire, faced Kim Dong-hyuk again and struck him out with his main weapon, a fastball at 156 km/h.

Overwhelming the Lotte batters with a variety of pitches, Ponce struck out Han Tae-yang for his seventh strikeout of the game in the sixth inning.

This was the moment he recorded 200 strikeouts in the fewest games ever, with two games fewer than the previous record, achieving it in just 23 games.

Ryu Hyun-jin in the dugout also applauded to celebrate Ponce's great achievement.

The Hanwha batters supported Ponce by scoring two runs against Lotte's starting pitcher Gamboa in their ace matchup.

Ponce displayed powerful pitching, striking out nine batters until the seventh inning before leaving the mound.

The fate of whether he could achieve the new record of 15 consecutive wins by a starting pitcher after the season opener was left to the bullpen pitchers.

Fortunately, the recently shaky Hanwha bullpen managed to secure the win, and Ponce established a new record for the most consecutive wins after the season opener, surpassing Chung Min-tae in 2003 and Hector in 2017 by one game.

LG's new foreign pitcher Tolhurst received a passing grade in his first game on the Korean stage.

Tolhurst recorded no runs, allowing only two hits while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

The LG lineup also supported Tolhurst's debut with timely hits, including one from Park Hae-min in the fifth inning.

KIA successfully broke their two-game losing streak, led by home runs from Oh Seon-woo and Na Sung-bum.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ponce breaks KBO win streak
    • 입력 2025-08-13 04:01:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

A monumental new record has been set in domestic professional baseball after 44 years.

The league's best pitcher, Hanwha's foreign player Ponce, achieved his 15th win against Lotte, breaking the record for the most consecutive wins by a starting pitcher in season openers.

He also set the record for the fewest games to reach 200 strikeouts in history.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the details.

[Report]

The game in Daejeon, where Ponce's record achievement was at stake, once again recorded a full house.

Ponce started off on a good note by striking out Lotte's lead-off hitter Kim Dong-hyuk with a changeup in the first inning.

After that, there was a one-out, two-on situation, but shortstop Shim Woo-jun made a great play on Reyes' hit to turn it into a double play.

In the third inning, during Son Ho-young's at-bat, he gave up a ball due to a pitch clock violation but still managed to strike him out.

Ponce, who even handed a foreign object he found on the grass to the umpire, faced Kim Dong-hyuk again and struck him out with his main weapon, a fastball at 156 km/h.

Overwhelming the Lotte batters with a variety of pitches, Ponce struck out Han Tae-yang for his seventh strikeout of the game in the sixth inning.

This was the moment he recorded 200 strikeouts in the fewest games ever, with two games fewer than the previous record, achieving it in just 23 games.

Ryu Hyun-jin in the dugout also applauded to celebrate Ponce's great achievement.

The Hanwha batters supported Ponce by scoring two runs against Lotte's starting pitcher Gamboa in their ace matchup.

Ponce displayed powerful pitching, striking out nine batters until the seventh inning before leaving the mound.

The fate of whether he could achieve the new record of 15 consecutive wins by a starting pitcher after the season opener was left to the bullpen pitchers.

Fortunately, the recently shaky Hanwha bullpen managed to secure the win, and Ponce established a new record for the most consecutive wins after the season opener, surpassing Chung Min-tae in 2003 and Hector in 2017 by one game.

LG's new foreign pitcher Tolhurst received a passing grade in his first game on the Korean stage.

Tolhurst recorded no runs, allowing only two hits while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

The LG lineup also supported Tolhurst's debut with timely hits, including one from Park Hae-min in the fifth inning.

KIA successfully broke their two-game losing streak, led by home runs from Oh Seon-woo and Na Sung-bum.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.
심병일
심병일 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 여사 구속…“증거 인멸할 염려”

김건희 여사 구속…“증거 인멸할 염려”
[단독] 서희건설 “목걸이 줬다” 자수서 제출…KBS 보도에 ‘증거인멸’ 시도

[단독] 서희건설 “목걸이 줬다” 자수서 제출…KBS 보도에 ‘증거인멸’ 시도
[단독] 김예성 “IMS 투자금 46억 벌자, 김 여사 ‘조사 받으라’ 전화”

[단독] 김예성 “IMS 투자금 46억 벌자, 김 여사 ‘조사 받으라’ 전화”
‘직보 지시’ 산재 뿌리 뽑는다 …“입찰 자격 영구박탈 등 검토”

‘직보 지시’ 산재 뿌리 뽑는다 …“입찰 자격 영구박탈 등 검토”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.