Lee Young-pyo backs Son’s MLS run

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Young-pyo, a KBS soccer commentator who has experienced American professional soccer, offered heartfelt advice to Son Heung-min.



He cautiously predicted that Son Heung-min would shake up the American stage and would be a great help to the national soccer team ahead of the North and Central America World Cup.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



Son Heung-min's debut match was so intense that it highlighted the immediate impact of Major League Soccer.



Commentator Lee Young-pyo forecasted that with full support, Son Heung-min would open a second prime in the U.S. like Messi.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Soccer Commentator: "Given his clear advantages, I believe he will continuously produce many goals and attacking points in MLS."]



Based on his past experience as a player in MLS, he also did not forget to offer advice for quick adaptation.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Soccer Commentator: "(When going on away games) there is a time difference of more than 3 hours, and the flight takes 6 to 7 hours... It is quite difficult to maintain performance. I think it will be necessary to adapt well to those things."]



He predicted that if Son adapts well to these variables, he would be a significant help to the national team in what could be the last North and Central America World Cup.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Soccer Commentator: "You cannot know the characteristics of the stadium or the condition of the grass in detail unless you play there. (He will) run around and feel the atmosphere of the stadium, so I think it will be the best environment for preparing for next year's World Cup."]



He expressed hope that Son Heung-min's 'happy soccer' would expand his horizons in the U.S., often referred to as the paradise of professional sports.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Soccer Commentator: "I think it is a very good choice to play happy soccer, and I hope he can finish his playing career happily."]



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!