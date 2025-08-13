News 9

Nationwide rain expected tomorrow

[Anchor]

The stationary front that brought rain to the south is moving up to the central region, and rain is expected nationwide tomorrow (Aug. 13).

Heavy rain of up to 50 millimeters per hour is forecasted, especially in the metropolitan area.

This is Shin Bang-sil, our meteorological reporter.

[Report]

As rain clouds move in, visibility decreases, and vehicles kick up splashes of water.

The beaches, which are in the vacation season, have become deserted due to the heavy rain and wind.

Today (Aug. 12), strong rain of around 50mm per hour continued, mainly along the southern coast and Jeju Island.

Tomorrow, rain will expand to most areas nationwide.

This is because the North Pacific high pressure is expected to push the stationary front, which has been lingering over the southern sea, up to the central region.

The stationary front is expected to collide with dry air coming from the northwest, leading to heavy rain concentrated particularly in the metropolitan area.

In the morning tomorrow, strong rain of 50mm per hour is forecasted for northern Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, and from tomorrow night until the morning of the day after tomorrow (Aug. 14), the entire metropolitan area is expected to experience the same heavy rain.

The expected rainfall until the day after tomorrow is over 150mm in Incheon and northern Gyeonggi, and over 120mm in southern Seoul, southern Gyeonggi, and Gangwon Yeongseo.

In border areas such as the Imjin River and Han River, river levels may rise sharply, so camping and river access are strongly discouraged.

The rain in the southern region will stop tomorrow night, but in the central region, rain may continue until the morning of Liberation Day.

After the rain clouds retreat, a heat wave will return.

[Lee Chang-jae/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "From Wednesday, the southern region will be under the influence of high pressure, with warm and humid air flowing in, leading to rising temperatures and the possibility of tropical nights, so please take special care of your health."]

A hot high pressure system is expanding over the Korean Peninsula, and the humid heat is expected to continue for the time being.

This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.

