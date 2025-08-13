Yeon Deok-chun’s name restored

동영상 고정 취소

Known as the “Sohn Kee-chung of golf,” the late Yeon Deok-chun, advisor to the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association, has regained his nationality and name just three days before Liberation Day.



The Japan Open championship trophy bearing the name of Korea’s first professional golfer, Yeon Deok-chun, has been newly unveiled.



The restored inscription at the bottom of the trophy reads in English: “1941 Yeon Deok-chun, 290 strokes," noting him as the winner.



In 1941, Yeon won the Japan Open, but competed under the Japanese name Nobuhara and was recorded as a Japanese national.



Marking the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations and ahead of Liberation Day, the record has been corrected, finally restoring Yeon’s name and nationality.



