Trump cautious on Putin meeting
입력 2025.08.13 (04:02)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
President Trump stated that the upcoming U.S.-Russia summit this week will be a "preliminary exploration."
Lowering expectations significantly, President Trump said he would first meet with President Putin and then push for a trilateral meeting that includes Ukraine.
This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.
[Report]
President Trump characterized the meeting with Russian President Putin on the 15th as a "preliminary exploration."
He aims to first confirm Putin's true intentions.
[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Probably in the first two minutes I will know exactly whether or not a deal can be made. Because that's what I do. I make deals."]
Trump even mentioned the possibility of a negotiation breakdown, thereby lowering his own expectations for the summit.
He explained that after confirming Russia's conditions, he would push for a meeting that includes both Putin and Zelensky.
While Trump stated that creating an agreement is not his responsibility, he also mentioned the idea of recognizing Russia's occupied territories as a given fact.
He expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine's stance against territorial concessions.
[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "There will be some swaping. There will be some changes in land. We're going to change the lines, the battle lines."]
Ukraine argued that Russia does not wish for an end to the war and that concessions cannot persuade a murderer.
[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Putin will package the talks with the U.S. as his personal victory. And he will continue to pressure Ukraine as before."]
Ukrainian and European leaders are scheduled to hold a video conference with Trump tomorrow.
They plan to engage in last-minute persuasion to prevent the unilateral acceptance of Putin's demands.
This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.
President Trump stated that the upcoming U.S.-Russia summit this week will be a "preliminary exploration."
Lowering expectations significantly, President Trump said he would first meet with President Putin and then push for a trilateral meeting that includes Ukraine.
This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.
[Report]
President Trump characterized the meeting with Russian President Putin on the 15th as a "preliminary exploration."
He aims to first confirm Putin's true intentions.
[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Probably in the first two minutes I will know exactly whether or not a deal can be made. Because that's what I do. I make deals."]
Trump even mentioned the possibility of a negotiation breakdown, thereby lowering his own expectations for the summit.
He explained that after confirming Russia's conditions, he would push for a meeting that includes both Putin and Zelensky.
While Trump stated that creating an agreement is not his responsibility, he also mentioned the idea of recognizing Russia's occupied territories as a given fact.
He expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine's stance against territorial concessions.
[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "There will be some swaping. There will be some changes in land. We're going to change the lines, the battle lines."]
Ukraine argued that Russia does not wish for an end to the war and that concessions cannot persuade a murderer.
[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Putin will package the talks with the U.S. as his personal victory. And he will continue to pressure Ukraine as before."]
Ukrainian and European leaders are scheduled to hold a video conference with Trump tomorrow.
They plan to engage in last-minute persuasion to prevent the unilateral acceptance of Putin's demands.
This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Trump cautious on Putin meeting
-
- 입력 2025-08-13 04:02:07
[Anchor]
President Trump stated that the upcoming U.S.-Russia summit this week will be a "preliminary exploration."
Lowering expectations significantly, President Trump said he would first meet with President Putin and then push for a trilateral meeting that includes Ukraine.
This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.
[Report]
President Trump characterized the meeting with Russian President Putin on the 15th as a "preliminary exploration."
He aims to first confirm Putin's true intentions.
[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Probably in the first two minutes I will know exactly whether or not a deal can be made. Because that's what I do. I make deals."]
Trump even mentioned the possibility of a negotiation breakdown, thereby lowering his own expectations for the summit.
He explained that after confirming Russia's conditions, he would push for a meeting that includes both Putin and Zelensky.
While Trump stated that creating an agreement is not his responsibility, he also mentioned the idea of recognizing Russia's occupied territories as a given fact.
He expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine's stance against territorial concessions.
[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "There will be some swaping. There will be some changes in land. We're going to change the lines, the battle lines."]
Ukraine argued that Russia does not wish for an end to the war and that concessions cannot persuade a murderer.
[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Putin will package the talks with the U.S. as his personal victory. And he will continue to pressure Ukraine as before."]
Ukrainian and European leaders are scheduled to hold a video conference with Trump tomorrow.
They plan to engage in last-minute persuasion to prevent the unilateral acceptance of Putin's demands.
This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.
President Trump stated that the upcoming U.S.-Russia summit this week will be a "preliminary exploration."
Lowering expectations significantly, President Trump said he would first meet with President Putin and then push for a trilateral meeting that includes Ukraine.
This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.
[Report]
President Trump characterized the meeting with Russian President Putin on the 15th as a "preliminary exploration."
He aims to first confirm Putin's true intentions.
[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Probably in the first two minutes I will know exactly whether or not a deal can be made. Because that's what I do. I make deals."]
Trump even mentioned the possibility of a negotiation breakdown, thereby lowering his own expectations for the summit.
He explained that after confirming Russia's conditions, he would push for a meeting that includes both Putin and Zelensky.
While Trump stated that creating an agreement is not his responsibility, he also mentioned the idea of recognizing Russia's occupied territories as a given fact.
He expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine's stance against territorial concessions.
[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "There will be some swaping. There will be some changes in land. We're going to change the lines, the battle lines."]
Ukraine argued that Russia does not wish for an end to the war and that concessions cannot persuade a murderer.
[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Putin will package the talks with the U.S. as his personal victory. And he will continue to pressure Ukraine as before."]
Ukrainian and European leaders are scheduled to hold a video conference with Trump tomorrow.
They plan to engage in last-minute persuasion to prevent the unilateral acceptance of Putin's demands.
This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.
-
-
이화진 기자 hosky@kbs.co.kr이화진 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.